THE OUTSIDERS Musical To Hold Developmental Lab In NYC This Summer

A musical adaptation of the classic novel, The Outsiders, which will get its world premiere production next summer at The Goodman Theater in Chicagor, is set to hold a developmental lab this August.

The production is currently seeking young actors to fill out the company of the titular greasers as well as the lone female role, Marcia.

Actors are told to prepare songs in the country, soul, rock or folk styles. See the full casting breakdown here.

The Outsiders is adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal book and Francis Ford Coppola's film, with a book by Adam Rapp, music and lyrics by Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance of Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, with choreography by Lorin Latarro, directed by Liesl Tommy.

The story that defined a generation is reimagined in a groundbreaking musical for a new generation. In 1967 Tulsa, Oklahoma, the hardened hearts, aching souls and romantic dreams of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their band of greasers take center stage in a fight for purpose and a quest for survival.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You