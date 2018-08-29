THE OTHER JOSH COHEN to Release Album Featuring Sutton Foster, Caissie Levy, and More

THE OTHER Josh Cohen announces that a special recording of David Rossmer and Steve Rosen's musical comedy will be released by Yellow Sound Label this fall, ahead of its Off-Broadway opening at The Westside Theatre.

On the album, The Other Josh Cohen: a musical with songs, Rossmer and Rosen sing the title roles alongside an all-star lineup of special guest performers, including: six-time Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria ("The Simpsons," Ray Donovan, Brockmire), two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster ("Younger," Thoroughly Modern Millie), Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Tony nominee & Drama Desk winner Brian d'Arcy James (Something Rotten!, Shrek), Tony nominee & Drama Desk winner Richard Kind (The Big Knife, The Producers), Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Frozen star Caissie Levy, "Psych" star James Roday, Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez (Carousel), Tony nominee & Drama Desk winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (Peter and the Starcatcher), Tony nominee John Ellison Conlee(The Full Monty), Sarah Chase ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Sarah Bishop (Cabaret), E. Clayton Cornelius (Beautiful), Jeremy Geller (Shrek),Marissa Rosen (R.R.R.E.D.) and Rashidra Scott (Ain't Too Proud).

The album, produced by Michael Croiter (Heathers: The Musical, Matilda), will be available for digital download on iTunes and Amazon, and in stores nationwide, on October 19, 2018. Pre-order your copy now at: www.yellowsoundlabel.com.

Nominated for six Drama Desk Awards and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical, The Other Josh Cohen features Book, Music and Lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen, who will co-star in the title roles this fall at The Westside Theatre (407 W 43rd St) under the direction of Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster. Supporting cast for the stage production will be announced at a later date. Previews begin Friday, October 26, 2018, with an official opening night of November 12, for a limited engagement of seventeen weeks through February 24, 2019. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at Telecharge.com.

Josh Cohen just can't get a break. He's single, broke and to top it all off, his apartment's been robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD. Soon, though, his luck takes a turn when a mysterious envelope arrives that changes his life forever. David Rossmer and Steve Rosen play the hapless-yet-warmhearted title character - one eventful year apart - in this hilarious romantic comedy about courageously owning the hand life deals you, and making your own luck. The Other Josh Cohen was declared a "Critic's Pick!" by The New York Times, praising it as "Superb and sweetly funny, with an infectious score! ...The Other Josh Cohen is that precious rarity: an original musical with a life-affirming message and songs worth remembering."Backstage Magazine raved, "Ingenious and Uproariously Witty! The Other Josh Cohen is a hilarious and smart new musical. Imagine Seinfeld-meets-Rodgers & Hart."

Originally developed at New York Musical Festival, The Other Josh Cohen premiered in 2012 at the SoHo Playhouse, presented by Amas Musical Theatre, starring Rossmer and Rosen. In February 2014, the musical played a sold-out engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse as part of the theater's 75th Anniversary Season, which was followed by a limited engagement in Rochester, NY, in January 2018 at Geva Theatre Center. Produced by Suzanne Gilad and Larry Rogowsky, Geva serves as associate producer for this Off-Broadway production at The Westside Theatre.

