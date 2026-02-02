THE MENOPAUSE MONOLOGUES to Host Creative Workshop in NYC This February

The Menopause Monologues will host a Creative Workshop on Saturday, February 7th from 11am-1:30pm at HERE Arts Center (145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013) to develop pieces for their Spring production at HERE. Reserve your spot at www.themenopausemonologues.org/events.

Carrie Vanhouten, Lisa Anne Morrison, and Lulu Braunstein (the founders of The Menopause Monologues) and author Robin Finn (Heart, Soul, Pen) host a workshop that is a fun and rewarding mix of sharing, listening, and creating. The workshop is for writers and non-writers alike and is not just for "theatre people." "We have previously included many performers who had never set foot on a stage before our show," said Menopause Monologues Co-Founder, Lisa Anne Morrison.

This inclusive workshop welcomes all (cis, trans, or non-binary) who are experiencing or have experienced menopause*. This includes "unconventional" menopause, for example brought on by surgery, treatment, or medical conditions. "Our show always aims to be diverse across all racial, ethnic, cultural and sexual orientation spectrums," said Co-Founder Lulu Braunstein.

The workshop aims to capture and amplify the authentic stories of New York women. Some of these locally sourced narratives will be featured in the upcoming spring production, which will integrate New York Voices with performers from the company's previous shows. For the organizers, this workshop represents the vital first step in building a lasting community - a cornerstone of their mission whenever bringing the production to a new city.

The sold-out series of performances in the Bay Area and L.A. was celebrated for its ability to balance humor and poignancy while tackling a traditionally taboo topic. Each show concludes with a Q&A facilitated by a certified menopause specialist, turning the monologues into dialogue. "Our mission is to break the generational silence around menopause so women everywhere can access the healthcare they deserve," says Creator Carrie Vanhouten.

The New York show will run April 29 - May 3 at HERE Arts Center (145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013) as part of HERE Hosts, a performance series of new work from extraordinary artists, ensembles, and independent companies working in multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary form in which HERE engages artists who share values alignment and demonstrate high creative kinship. www.themenopausemonologues.org

Since 1993, HERE Arts Center has been one of New York's most prolific arts organizations. Today, it stands at the forefront of the city's cultural scene, producing and presenting daring, new, multidisciplinary performance experiences. From our home in Lower Manhattan, HERE builds an inclusive community that nurtures artists of all backgrounds as they disrupt conventional expectations to create innovative performances in theatre, dance, music, puppetry, media, and visual art. By providing these genre-blending artists with an adaptive, flexible home for developing and producing their work, we share a range of perspectives reflective of the complexity of our city. HERE welcomes curious audiences to witness groundbreaking performances, responsive to the world in which we live, at free and affordable prices.

Under the leadership of Co-Directors Jesse Cameron Alick, Annalisa Dias, and Lanxing Fu, HERE continues to evolve as a home for artists and audiences alike. Appointed by the Board in 2024, the Co-Directors collaboratively lead the artistic and executive functions of the organization, shaping its vision, programming, and community engagement. HERE strives to create an equitable, diverse, and inclusive home in which all people have fair access to the resources they need to realize their visions. We acknowledge structural inequities that exclude individuals and communities from opportunities based on race, gender, disability, sexual orientation, class, age, and geography, and seek to counter those inequities in our work. Through mindful actions on sustainability and regenerative practices, we work toward climate justice, and a safe, livable planet for present and future artmakers and audiences.