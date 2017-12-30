THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE to End Off-Broadway Adventure After Nearly Six Years

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe has announced a December 30 closing date Off-Broadway. At the time of its closing, the production will have played 389 performances over the course of its nearly six-year run.

Directed by Julia Beardsley O'Brien, this inventive and highly theatrical adaptation of C.S. Lewis's beloved tale from the Chronicles of Narnia has appeal for audience members of all ages. Two actors play eight characters, both human and animal. Through the magic of theatre, the audience travels to Narnia with the Pevensie children, and get swept into their journey to stand with the great lion Aslan against the evil White Witch. As the children battle the forces of evil they discover that Love is the deepest magic of all.

Ms. O'Brien states, "We invite our audience to use its imagination to create the world of Narnia along with the actors. Unlike watching the film version, it's more similar to the experience of reading the book, where your mind actively completes the picture."

The show currently stars Jesse Corbin and Rachel Osterhus. Originally dramatized by Le Clanché Du Rand for Lincoln Center Theatre, this production features set and lighting design by Josh Iacovelli with costumes by Tom Long and masks by Jane Stein.

The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe performs every Saturday at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Theatre. There are additional Wednesday matinees scheduled throughout the year. Matinee performances for schools and other groups can be arranged by calling 718-483-5989 or via e-mail at narniaoffbroadway@gmail.com.

Ms. O'Brien said "The combination of classic children's literature and a live theatre performance make it a perfect fit for an educational and entertaining field trip."

For more information, visit www.narniaoffbroadway.com.

