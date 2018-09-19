THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Announces Rush Policy

Click Here for More Articles on THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

The world premiere play, The Lifespan of a Fact, which begins previews tomorrow, September 20, 2018 at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street), has announced its rush ticket policy.

A limited number of seats are available for purchase in-person for $40 each at the Studio 54 box office beginning at 10am Monday through Saturday and 12pm on Sunday for that day's performance(s) only. Maximum two tickets per person. Rush tickets are subject to availability and seat locations are determined at the discretion of the box office.

The world premiere production stars Daniel Radcliffe (Privacy, "Harry Potter"), Cherry Jones (The Glass Menagerie, Doubt, "24"), and Bobby Cannavale (The Mother with the Hat, "I, Tonya"). Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, The Lifespan of a Fact is directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.

Based on the book written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, The Lifespan of a Fact will open on Broadway on Thursday, October 18, 2018. The production will play a limited 16-week engagement at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street) through Sunday, January 13, 2019.

The determined young fact checker (Daniel Radcliffe) is about to stir up trouble. The demanding editor (Cherry Jones) has given him a big assignment: apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by the unorthodox author (Bobby Cannavale). Together, they take on the high-stakes world of publishing in this new comedy of conflict. The ultimate showdown between fact and fiction is about to begin - with undeniably delicious consequences.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the stirring true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

The creative team includes Mimi Lien (Scenic Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Palmer Hefferan (Original Music & Sound Design), and Lucy Mackinnon (Projection Design).

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Norman and Deanna Twain, Will Trice, Barbara H. Freitag, Suzanne Grant, Gold/Ross Productions, Jamie deRoy, Jennifer Manocherian, Barbara Manocherian, ManGol Productions, Carl Moellenberg/Wendy Federman, Ken Greiner, Van Kaplan, Dominick LaRuffa Jr., Marc David Levine, Witzend Productions, Eric Falkenstein/Brian Moreland, Caiola Productions, Remmel T. Dickinson, Jayne Baron Sherman, and Jacob Soroken Porter.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You