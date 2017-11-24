THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite Stars- RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD's Michael McCoy Reilly

Click Here for More Articles on THE FRIDAY SIX

Want to know what hooked your favorite Broadway stars to a career in the theater? Dying to know more about their dream roles? Their Broadway crushes? Every Friday afternoon, BroadwayWorld is bringing you THE FRIDAY SIX: Q&As with the best of Broadway and beyond.

In this week's edition, we caught up with Michael McCoy Reilly, who is currently starring in RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Click here for tickets!

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

Phantom of the Opera at the Majestic Theater in 1991.

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

Good ol' reliable Dread followed by profound Calm.

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

1998. King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. High School. I was Romeo. My dagger had fallen from inside my belt line halfway down my outer thigh. When Juliet went to reach for it, it wasn't there. She perished in my lifeless arms without another word. After a very long and awkward pause, Lord Capulet burst into the room to find his daughter deceased from very mysterious causes.

What is the one role you want to play before you die?

Gavroche.

Who is your Broadway crush?

Olivia Wilde as Julia in 1984.

Where can people follow you online?

IG: @PretendCollective

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles