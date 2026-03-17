UK Theatremakers Petition for New Video Design Category at the Olivier Awards

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UK desigers have come together to call for a new category at the Olivier Awards acknowledging Video Design. A petition has been signed by over 100 artsist in the UK theatre community.

"The creation of this new award category would not only acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding work done by video designers, but it would also draw specific attention to a medium that is often vital to productions that speak to the next generation of audiences," the petition reads.

"In addition to individual recognition, the inclusion of a "Video Design" category would shed light on the diverse skill sets within Video Design teams. Often, the specialised roles within the discipline, such as programming, engineering, and system design, go unnoticed. By highlighting the craft itself, we not only celebrate the individuals contributing to Video Design but also attract new talent from various backgrounds into this thriving discipline."

At the Tony Awards, Broadway video deigners are usually credited in the Scenic Design category.

The Olivier Awards 2026 with Cunard, showcasing London’s world-leading theatre industry, will take place at the iconic Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 12 April. Celebrating 50 years of theatre’s biggest night, the event will be hosted by Nick Mohammed.

The Olivier Awards 2026 will be broadcast on BBC Two and iPlayer. BBC Radio 2 will also broadcast a special two-hour show (8-10pm) from the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Jo Whiley, featuring performances from some of the night’s biggest shows and exclusive interviews with a dazzling line-up of stars.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith