TAKE ME OUT at Second Stage Tickets on Sale To General Public Now

Tickets for the upcoming Second Stage Theater production of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, Take Me Out, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 17 at 10:30am. The Broadway production will begin previews March 9, 2022 and officially open on April 4, 2022 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out will feature Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Tyler Lansing Weaks, and Jesse Williams.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting 2ST.com, by calling 212-541-4516. $30 tickets are available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID.

In the spirit of welcoming new audiences, a new subscription package, Flip the Script, is available to those ages 30 and under. All five productions, three Broadway and two Off-Broadway, can be purchased for $140. See 2st.com for details.

In the Tony Award-winning Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

The full creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and casting by Jim Carnahan.

TAKE ME OUT is supported by grants from the Berlanti Family Foundation, the Blanche & Irving Laurie Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts.