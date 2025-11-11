CLOSE YOUR EYES Releases Third Mini Album 'blackout'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising K-Pop powerhouse boy group CLOSE YOUR EYES is back with a new sound for this new chapter of their career, with the release of their third mini album, “blackout.” Following breakout hits, “All My Poetry” and “Snowy Summer,” the seven-member group deliver a musically rich project that blends R&B and house-inspired sounds.

The latest release fresh off the heels from their nomination for “Best New Artist” at the prestigious upcoming MAMA Awards. The recognition is just one of many this year alone across multiple accolades, such as The Fact Music Awards – Hottest Award, Brand of the Year Awards – Rookie Male Idol, K-WORLD DREAM AWARDS – New Vision Award, and TikTok Music Awards – New Wave Artist Award.

Expanding the group’s artistic evolution, the album delivers an emotionally charged landscape that reflects vulnerability and strength. Centered on themes of one’s journey of growth, the project braves the power of transformation beyond past limitations.

Opening the album is “X,” a dynamic yet powerful R&B infused dance track characterized by its restrained bassline and diverse synth layers. The lyrics, written by member Jeon Min-wook, express a determined mindset to break through personal limits and move forward. The first collaboration track, “SOB,” features Grammy-Award winning producer, Imanbek, on a heavy bass with house-style drums. Built on a house-inspired dance-pop foundation, “CHIC” features striking synthesizer arpeggios and a catchy hook that highlight the group’s distinctive charm and playful individuality. Continuing with R&B influences on blended textures and keyboards is “2.0” – a transition between halftime and double-time rhythms in the chorus to create an engaging, pulsating contrast. “Who’s Day? (Jane Doe)” sensually portrays the allure and mystery of an unidentified figure from a dreamscape, closing the album with an air of intriguing falsettos. Closing the album is the English version of “X.”

Listen to 'blackout' below:

'X' Music Video:

About CLOSE YOUR EYES

The rising rookie septet has quickly established themselves as one of the most exciting new acts in the global music scene. Formed through JTBC’s survival show “Project 7,” CLOSE YOUR EYES, officially debuted on April 2, 2025 with their first mini album, “ETERNALT”, which sold 316k units in the first week of release. They continued to stack achievements with their second mini album “Snowy Summer”, which was released in July, selling over 200k albums on its first day of release. They also won first place on SBS M’s The Show and MBC M’s Show Champion concurrently, then later won a trophy on KBS’s Music Bank with the title track “Snowy Summer.’ Their speed to success made history, accomplishing a Music Bank win just nine days after their official debut, solidifying their place as the fastest fifth-generation group to win on the show and second fastest group in all-time history.