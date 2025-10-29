HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Host 'Heatherween' Costume Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Heathers The Musical, now in performances at New World Stages, will host the inaugural “Heatherween” costume party on Halloween, Friday, October 31, 2025. This special event will include giveaways and special prizes. Come dressed in your Heathers best!

Party Plans:

Attendees must be in a Heathers-themed costume to enter a lottery to win giveaways and special prizes.

Entering will be done through submission slips in person at the performance on October 31, 2025 at New World Stages.

Three names will be randomly drawn from the submissions and selected as winners.

Winners will be notified via email at a later date.