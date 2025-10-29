 tracker
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Host 'Heatherween' Costume Party

By: Oct. 29, 2025
Heathers The Musical, now in performances at New World Stages, will host the inaugural “Heatherween” costume party on Halloween, Friday, October 31, 2025. This special event will include giveaways and special prizes. Come dressed in your Heathers best!

Party Plans:

Attendees must be in a Heathers-themed costume to enter a lottery to win giveaways and special prizes.

Entering will be done through submission slips in person at the performance on October 31, 2025 at New World Stages.

Three names will be randomly drawn from the submissions and selected as winners.

Winners will be notified via email at a later date.


Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O’Keefe, based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.
 
Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.
 
Heathers stars Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, McKenzie Kurtz as Heather Chandler, Olivia Hardy as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.



