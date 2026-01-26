Student Blog: The Golden State

I am currently sitting in my boyfriend’s Los Angeles apartment writing this blog, thinking about how different Carrie Bradshaw’s articles would’ve been if she had written about LA instead of New York. Since my winter break is so ridiculously long (mid-December to the end of January), you’d think that would’ve given me a lot of time to write. In fact, it has been the opposite. Writer’s block has hit me like no other, and because of this, I’d like my final blog for the fall semester to emulate one of my favorite journalists: Carrie Bradshaw.

In Los Angeles, there are billboards everywhere advertising agencies for movie stars and creatives of all types to get their starts. Posters of models cover the construction dividers, advertising a false sense of hope and lowering the self esteems of young women. It is in this City of Angels that the dreams of many lie, and some rise to the top, while others dig their own graves.

It seems that the new favorite word of the last few years is “canceled”. Hollywood is the number one place that this word thrives. Names are constantly being brought up as controversial, so it’s no wonder that most celebrities try to keep their names out of the riff raff.

Take Taylor Swift, for example. Her lack of political conversation in the media is concerning to many, but to others, it is a strategic business venture. The less she says in public, the less people can criticize her for. For me personally, I believe that taking a stand and speaking out when you have a platform, especially one of considerable size such as hers, is much more important than what the world might think of you. It’s a double-edged sword in that way. People will be mad at you for saying things, and for not saying things. It’s about who you want to portray yourself as, and how you want to express your values.

There is such a massive difference between New York and Los Angeles, in my opinion. Clearly, I have decided which I like more; I moved there. However, when I do get to visit Los Angeles for my boyfriend and my other good friends who go to school here, it fascinates me. Granted, I don’t spend a lot of time in the jam-packed city part of LA, but the environment is different in every neighborhood. Where I am currently, Westchester, is occupied by many college students, as well as suburban families. It reminds me of my hometown in a charming way, and I will always associate it with feeling like a true adult.

I only have two-and-a-half weeks left before I go back to my favorite city (sorry Los Angeles), and get back into the swing of things. New York is my city, but California is my home. And just like that, the sunset warms my heart and my skin, and reminds me that this state will always be there for me when I need it.