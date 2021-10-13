Student Blog: The Ghoul Boys Are Back! - 5 Reasons to Watch the Final Season of BUZZFEED UNSOLVED: SUPERNATURAL

A few months ago, I had the chance to talk with Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej about the final season of BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime and the series as a whole, a webshow that has received 1.38 billion cumulative views and has fans around the world. Now, the "ghoul boys" are taking on their final batch of spook with Season 7 of BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural, the final season of the series as a whole. The first episode will premiere on October 15th at 6:00 PM ET and will feature Ryan and Shane embarking on a journey to search for evidence of the supernatural, with Ryan attempting to convince Shane that ghosts are indeed real.

Ryan, the creator, producer, and co-host of the series, has stated, "I'm so unbelievably excited that we had the opportunity to give this series a proper sendoff, and I can't wait for the fans of the show to see this final season that we worked incredibly hard on. I hope this final season serves as a well-deserved thank you note from Shane, myself, and all of the BuzzFeed Unsolved crew to the fans that kept this show alive for 15 seasons and almost 6 years. It's been an incredible ride, and I'm grateful to have had a part in it."

Shane, fellow producer and co-host, has also commented on the final season of the series, saying, "We're beyond thrilled to give Unsolved fans a victory lap as we embark on one last nightmarish odyssey through some of America's most allegedly haunted locations."

Still need some convincing to join the boys on "one last nightmarish odyssey"? Here are my top 5 reasons to look forward to the final season of BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural!

1. New content - If you're like me, you've been watching compilations of the best moments of previous BuzzFeed Unsolved seasons, trying to get that serotonin that they'd given you when they first premiered. Now we're going to be getting new Supernatural content, something many of us have been craving since November of 2020 (can you believe it's been that long?). There will be six new episodes along with six Postmortems, which I'm sure will give us more moments to add to the compilations in the future.

2. The thrill of a weekly mystery - Unlike shows on streaming sites where you can binge-watch everything in a week (or a few days if you're dedicated), BuzzFeed Unsolved will premiere a new episode each Friday for the next six weeks, giving fans time to think about the recent supernatural mystery before going on another adventure.

3. The final chance for "Boogaras" - For those unfamiliar with lingo from the show, "Boogaras" are those who believe in the supernatural and are trying to prove that ghosts are real. "Shaniacs," on the other hand, do not believe in ghosts and have yet to hear a solid piece of evidence throughout the series. Season 7 of BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural will be the last chance for "Boogaras" to convince "Shaniacs" that ghosts are real. As a "Shaniac" myself, I don't have high hopes but will try to keep an open mind.

4. Postmortems - This season will continue the tradition of the "Q+A Postmortems," giving fans answers to the questions they've been dying to ask after the episodes are released. I always look forward to seeing the Ghoul Boys interacting with their fans and coming up with even more theories for the "mystery of the week." Who knows, maybe we'll even see the return of the Hot Daga- Commissioned by and starring Ryan Steven Bergara, written by Shane Madej, and adored by every single viewer!

5. The start of something new - When one door closes, another door opens. Ryan and Shane may no longer be hunting for ghosts after the end of the series, but the BuzzFeed Unsolved Netowkr is "committed to remaining the go-to YouTube channel for all things horror, mystery, and paranormal content." Keep an eye out for more information on new shows, including a few upcoming pilots!

Tune in to the season 7 premiere of "BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural" on the BuzzFeed Unsolved Network YouTube channel Fridays at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET beginning on October 15. For exclusive behind-the-scenes content of the final season follow BuzzFeed Unsolved on Facebook and Instagram.