Student Blog: Home for the Holidays: The Importance of Recharging

In a BFA program, it can feel like there’s no such thing as a real break. Our bodies are constantly moving, and the demanding schedule makes it hard to ever lose that momentum. For me, coming home for the holidays challenges that mindset and reminds me why resting and recharging are so important.

The feeling of finally slowing down after a demanding semester is a weird feeling, almost like there are things hanging over me that I still have to do. It’s hard to find that sense of rest when your mind is still moving at the same pace it was all semester. Home for me is West Palm Beach, Florida, and it's definitely been nice to get back to a place that's warm and tropical. When I was leaving for college, I felt really ready to leave the place I’d known my whole life. I was ready for a new place, new people, and new experiences. But, being away from home has definitely made me appreciate it in new ways, and it’s made me realize how grateful I am to call this place home, too. Being back home has helped me realize how rarely we allow ourselves to fully rest, especially in a BFA program. Even when I’m having a day with nothing on the agenda, there’s this underlying pressure to stay productive and keep thinking about what’s next. This mindset, for me, feels ingrained: if you slow down too much, you’ll lose the momentum you’ve been working to build. But being home has shown me that resting doesn’t take anything away from the work. If anything, it adds to it.

Along with BFA programs comes a lot of pressure. There is an expectation to constantly be productive, which can lead to guilt, especially when time off is needed. There is an unspoken pressure in many programs and even in the industry itself that there is always more we can be doing as artists. We are constantly working towards the next thing, even if we are already involved in something. This can very easily become exhausting, and it’s so important as artists to find and honor breaks when we can, and to listen to our bodies when they tell us we need one. Burnout builds over time, not overnight. When we just keep going and going, without allowing ourselves time to breathe and reset, exhaustion slowly becomes the norm, making it easier to ignore. Pushing through becomes a habit. One of the most important things for me in avoiding exhaustion and burnout has been reframing the idea of ‘rest’. Rest isn't indulgent or lazy. It’s essential for our bodies and for our minds. Without it, creativity and focus begin to dwindle, and even getting out of bed in the morning becomes difficult. Being home and slowing down for a moment has made me realize just how much I needed this rest, especially after such a busy, jam-packed semester. Allowing time to recharge helps create space for presence and motivation, reminding me that rest is not separate from the process but an absolutely necessary part of it.

This break has not only helped me recover and reset, but also given me perspective. This past semester has been stressful for me, with classes from 9AM to 7PM. My days are really long, and it can be tough to find time during the week to get the rest that my mind and body really need. Rest is also so important in the long run, especially in a field where our bodies are always moving. Dance classes every day and rehearsals all week can be physically taxing, and without giving ourselves time to recover, both our bodies and minds start to feel the strain. Being able to step back from my busy daily schedule for a little while has really helped me to reconnect with myself and remind myself why I’m doing what I’m doing. There are also so many things I miss while I’m at school, and being home is such a great way to dive back into those things for a little while. I’ve been taking time to go to the beach, go to my favorite markets at home, and hang out with friends I don’t get to see very often. Just doing random fun things is such a privilege, and for me, it’s been important to take those moments when I can. Spending time with the people I love has been a huge part of this break as well, reminding me that connection and support are just as important as hard work.

This break was exactly what I needed after a long semester, and it’s given me a chance to rest and recharge. I know taking this time for myself will help me start the new semester feeling refreshed and ready for whatever it holds. Reflecting on this period, I want to remind myself to always listen to my body and mind when they tell me it’s time to slow down. I’ve found that honoring that makes it possible to show up as my best self in everything I do.