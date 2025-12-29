Student Blog: Sitting in Solemn Silence

Theatre is infamous for the beautiful sense of community it fosters. One of the reasons we love it so dearly is due to the friends and family we find on and off stage, and that is something I love to cherish in a variety of different traditions and rituals. However, as I’ve gotten older and recognized my own tendencies to burnout or become consumed by anxiety, I have learned the importance of simply taking care of yourself as a “ritual.” We often make a point to carve out time for group warm ups, hype circles, or whatever special practices belong to your theatre of choice. It is less common that we are encouraged to take a second to ourselves and honor our own needs, or to check in with ourselves the way we may with a scene partner or friend.

Last month, I wrote an article on navigating my challenges with chronic pain and injuries in the theatre. My physical self care ritual was already important to me, but this past semester has made it vital for my wellbeing as a performer. Maybe it’s heading to the gym a few hours before call time, maybe it’s a luxurious everything-shower to pamper yourself before opening night; growing up as a dancer has meant that thoroughly stretching my body is my practice of choice. Either at home or in the theatre if time and space allows, I pop in my ear buds and take at least ten minutes to stretch out my body, identifying any painful spots and ensuring my body is warmed up for performance.

To that point, those earbuds are important. There are three types of playlists that I have in rotation before performances: a soothing comfort playlist, a collaborative hype-up playlist to share in the dressing room, and a character playlist. Creating a playlist of songs that reflect the character I am playing is both incredibly fun, but also a very calming and visceral way to spend time getting into character. To just listen to my music and take time thinking about my body, my own needs, and who I need to become for the next few hours is almost somewhat of a meditation. I essentially disconnect myself from the external world and solely focus inward, especially when taking on more emotionally intense roles or physically demanding shows.

As I said, moments like these are typically something that we have to seek out for ourselves. If backstage opens before your official call time (and you are not in the way of stage management or crew), I think coming in a little early when there’s no strict schedule yet to settle in and take this time in a quiet space is a really effective practice. If I know the production team really needs space, I will make sure I give myself that time in my room or another quiet space before leaving for the theatre, and listen to my playlist on the way. Of course, please don’t forget to embrace the excitement and joy that comes from preparing with the rest of the cast and crew, but giving yourself a few moments to take care of yourself and your character is a ritual that I feel is imperative to wellbeing as a creative.



