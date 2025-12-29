Student Blog: How Do I Add Theater Work to a Non-Theater Resume?

Whether you’re looking for a career transition or a side gig, you’ll need a standout resume. Unfortunately, the resume you’ve been using for self-tapes and open calls won’t exactly cut it outside the theatrical world. Adjusting the structure of your resume might be a straightforward task, but creating high-quality content aligned with the jobs you want to be considered for is not as easy.

Having worked in two college career centers, I’ve seen the inner workings of job search strategies. I’m here to make this daunting process more approachable with tips for structuring a broader resume.

Have multiple versions on hand

Your school’s career services department should have resume templates available, which are a great place to start for a non-performance resume! From this template, though, it’s best to have a couple of different copies, each tailored to the types of jobs you’re applying to.

We’ll get more into the content of your resume and what to put as descriptions (or bullet points) for each experience below, but you’ll first want to identify what clusters of jobs you want to apply to and do some research on industry standards. For example, if you wish to apply to jobs in food service, apparel and bookstores, all three require similar core skills but might look for slightly different experiences. Understanding these nuances ensures your resume speaks directly to each industry's expectations, increasing your chances of success.

As cover letters become less prevalent, tailoring your resume is increasingly important. Having a few different versions ready to go for various job types can boost your confidence and make you feel more prepared, helping you stand out as a strong candidate.

Focus on transferable skills

Besides putting on a great show, arts professionals are highly skilled and talented. Actors have mastered public speaking and memorization, which are valuable in many non-theater roles. Stage managers excel in organization and team leadership, skills applicable in project management. Front-of-house staff provide excellent customer service, relevant for client-facing roles. Recognizing these transferable skills helps you see how your theater experience aligns with non-theater jobs, easing concerns about relevance.

As you’re considering what to highlight, think first about how you can apply what you’ve done to what you’re applying for, even if it feels like a stretch. Then, frame it in a bullet point that is one to two lines long, starts with an action verb, and shows the impact or result of what that work accomplished. For example, instead of saying “managed stage crew,” specify “coordinated a team of 10 to ensure smooth performance execution, resulting in a 20% reduction in setup time.” Demonstrating tangible results can help hiring managers see the value of your skills outside the theater.

Keep it short and sweet

Generally, your resume should be one page, and each experience listing should have three to five bullet points. There are exceptions for specific situations or industries, but typically, recruiters only spend three to seven seconds reviewing each resume they receive. This might seem like an unrealistically short period of time, but keep in mind that many job listings receive hundreds, if not thousands, of applicants. With this in mind, ensure that everything you include on the page highlights your best and most relevant work.

If the application has a spot for a cover letter, be sure to include one, even if it’s optional. Your cover letter should also be one page, but it gives you more space to craft a narrative that highlights your passion and transferable skill set. The more substantial alignment you show, and the faster you show it, the more likely you’ll get called in for an interview!