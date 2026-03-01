Student Blog: Opera Debut

Opera - a beautiful realm of performing arts that’s different from musical theatre. I am currently working on my school’s opera, Little Women, as one of the Assistant Stage Managers. Along with being my the first time I’m being paid to just be a stage manager, it’s been a super fun experience learning how all the backstage logistics work, as well as operas in general.

This show is different than the typical operatic production, but it makes things much easier for both the Production and Assistant Stage Managers, which is amazing generally, but especially for my first time. Normally, the PSM has to page the cast members to their sides of the stages midshow and the ASMs have to cue them. Thankfully, the singers know their cues, and my job acts as run crew and the occasional search party.

It’s also been interesting to hear how professionals call and run shows, since I am almost always in charge when on comms for a production. With an opera,everything is called by measure, sometimes on a specific beat, which makes our stage manager have to stay focused amidst the chaos of conversation on our main communication channel. It’s also interesting to hear what terminology is preferred (“tab” versus “video” for projections, “deck cue” as opposed to “scene shift”), and so on.

The main thing I’m getting to experience though is the musical style. Admittedly, I struggle to hear musicals and TV shows/movies without subtitles. I think it is mainly due to focus, even when I love the media. Opera is known for being hard to hear, and oftentimes in Italian or other romance languages. Even the ones in English, like the one being produced now, the words are in high octaves and often in unnatural tempos, which makes it harder to process. Since I have the entire score, I understand the show more and more each day. I can find lyrics that foreshadow something else, or understand the humor in the words of it all. And that in itself is special.

Above all, I also get to observe the performers backstage, having fun, enjoying each others’ company, and acting like college students. On stage, they’re powerhouse with strong vibrato and clear, strong tone. They seem so much older and feels like there’s years of experience between us. But really, we’re all just students putting on an amazing performance.