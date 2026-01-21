Student Blog: Theatre Kid Holiday Wishlist

Since the holiday season has just passed, I wanted to share my list of theatre themed gifts that can be added to future wishlists. As someone who works both in tech and performance, I have accumulated so many helpful items and tips, and have options for any price range. For theatre kids and families alike, this is for you.

1 - Stationary. Admittedly, much of the theatre industry is turning towards technology, but I still find many benefits to handwriting when used in addition to more modern techniques. For scripts, erasable highlights are a GAME CHANGER. Especially for sheet music it’s very nice being able to erase or fix highlighted dialogue or vocal parts. Additionally, pencils with hard lead or erasable pens are super helpful for blocking notes, since sometimes cheap lead can be difficult to see.

Less thought of in this category however are two of my most used tools — notepads and sticky note tabs. I love hand writing any acting notes I am given. It forces me to comprehend what is being said, but I also use it as a decoration at my dressing room (and printed notes aren’t the same vibes). And sticky tabs are great for both on and off stage. I use these to mark scenes, songs, and even color code them depending on different characters, entrances, or type of cue (on stage, off stage singing, transition, etc). Although sometimes overwhelming, I find this really helpful when trying to follow along backstage.

Alternatively to any of this would be digital options. Devices such as an iPad and Apple Pencil, or note taking programs could be great options for those who prefer that option.

2 - Consumables. More commonly known as food and drinks. Things such as honey sticks, tea, electrolyte powders, and hard candy can be really helpful during long rehearsals and shows. These things can help keep one hydrated, and can also sooth a sore throat. Personally, I try to drink a cup of tea at least every other day, if not multiple times a day during tech. Also, snacks. Anything somewhat healthy or full of protein can be crucial.

3 - Fidgets. I know it sounds silly, but they can be so nice backstage or before auditions. Something small and quiet can help to calm ones nerves, and help relieve stage fright. Frankly, it can also help to keep one awake since your mind is being stimulated (we all know how awful weekend tech rehearsals can be). Stress balls are one of my favorites, but even a silent popping toy or anything else can be a good choice.

These were just some suggestions for gifts for those who have zero free time due to theatre. Trust me, as a theatre kid myself, I know the struggle. Feel free to get creative, or even get tickets for a show or a masterclass.

Either way, happy holidays, and to all a good night!



