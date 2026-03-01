Student Blog: Viva La Vie Boheme: Three Eclectic Musical Theatre Albums to be Casually Listening to Right Now

Just like one would pick up and watch a TV show or read a book sporadically over the course of a day, the right musical theatre album is the perfect outlet to put on in a similar fashion when searching for inspiration and entertainment. Musical theatre is unique in its ability to tie multiple facets of culture together to create one piece of work that is ever-changing yet timeless. The lessons learned and the songs sung will always be necessary to someone, somewhere. Theatre-fan or not, these three albums can help you get through your day with their mighty combinations of lyric, tune, and plot.

RENT

Showtunes can sometimes get a rap for being too theatrical or over-the-top, which is why a musical that carefully integrates the edgy style of rock’n’roll into its score can be a great segue into the genre. RENT is a rock-opera that intertwines the lives of several young New Yorkers “living in America at the end of the millennium,” facing the social injustices of their time, into a wonderfully written work of theatre; specifically catered to the young and outspoken. This musical was a revolution and its original compositions by the late Jonathan Larson reflect the spirit of the story and its historical context flawlessly. The score’s consistent displays of pure fun and “stick it to the man” energy is what can make listening to this album in life’s otherwise dull moments so exhilarating. The several young ingenues’ utterly original outlooks on life can provide some thought-provoking perspective and insight to listeners while also providing some of the catchiest melodies to ever be played to a Broadway audience.

Merrily We Roll Along

Throughout life, it is largely accepted that relationships of any kind must evolve to some extent to remain viable. However, it is very difficult to predict how and why a relationship will change during its lifespan. Furth & Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along addresses just that. This 1980s musical takes the audience on a journey backwards from the collapse of a 20 year friendship to its wide-eyed beginning. I urge you to move through the years of this story in tandem with moving through the hours of your day. The bright and bouncy score certainly contains “a tune you can hum” while the complex story is certainly one to analyze. The duality of directness and subtext within the lyrics makes it the perfect cast-recording to play either incrementally or extensively.

Little Shop of Horrors

A nerdy florist, a sadistic dentist, a sensitive beauty, and a bloodthirsty plant, all contributing to the soulful 60s score that is Little Shop of Horrors. Little Shop of Horrors is a classic horror-musical, that exclusively features songs that drive the plot forward. This is the kind of album to play when needing to burst out into song or to lose yourself within the world of the hilariously campy Skid-Row. Little Shop of Horrors playfully touches on subjects of greed and corruption through songs that are seriously unforgettable. This incredibly fresh album is one that you won’t be able to pause.

Choosing to listen to a musical theatre album is such a rewarding use of your time. The morals embedded within the joyfully memorable music is what gives this genre the capacity to challenge your thoughts regardless of how recent the piece is. Musical theatre is uniquely timeless yet consistently representative of today’s world. The incomparable music in these three albums has boldly captured aspects of the essence of humanity while still serving as an escape from life’s concerns.