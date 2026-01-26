Student Blog: New Year, New Scenes

2026 - a new year full of new experiences and chances to improve one’s craft. This semester, I’m gonna be busy – and I’m so excited! I have two shows in progress, and others I’m awaiting results about. I’m (hopefully) going to get to act again, take on leadership positions, and am getting to be a part of so many classes and student groups on campus.

Although nothing will be confirmed until next month, I have been collaborating on a show with some friends that discusses issues of sexual assault on college campuses. Along with auditioning for the show at the beginning of February (and potentially creating props for it), I have been helping with administrative based tasks – giving me just an extra boost in my leadership abilities. This show, if I get cast, will be the first time I’ll have to do serious character work since high school. Although I’ve played comedic ensemble members and worked some short scenes, I am hoping this show will allow me to work in the physicality I’ve been learning in my college classes as well as explore the depth that come from such a sensitive topic in an age accurate space..

I am also acting as a production manager and treasurer for my school’s feminist non - profit theatre group. This role consists of a lot of paperwork, but overall gives me a glimpse of leadership in theatrical spaces. Since the show is this semester, I have been working more to make sure everything stays on track while also making sure we are following all campus rules, which admittedly, means more paperwork and emails on my part. This being said, I’m having a great time.

Even as I write this, I am in rehearsal for our 24-hour musical. Yes. 24 hours. A Saturday and a Sunday from 10 am - 10 pm, where they announce the show, we audition, rehearse, and perform. It’s insane, but it’s really fun to be a part of and learn from. The company is doing about 15 things at once, there’s choreography being taught, lines being worked on, blocking happening, and designers working as fast as they can. Although I mainly joined for the fun of it all, I’m observing how to get things done and acknowledge they won’t be perfect – both crucial in the entertainment industry.

Overall, this semester starts my journey into mainly theatre classes – something I have been WAITING for since I can remember. It’s going to start my journey into seeing theatre from all lenses: analytical/technical, directorial, educational, performance - wise, and everything else under the sun. It’s going to be a super cool way to combine all my interests and find ways to combine them in the future. I’ll be able to apply my skills to other crafts, and hopefully feel more qualified to teach once I get my credential.



