Student Blog: My First Look at Broadway Beyond the Audience

When I was in eighth grade, my mom and I decided to start our winter break with a quick trip to New York City before Christmas. We were leaving my dad and brothers behind and heading up to see the city decked out for the holidays, with all the lights, trees, ice skating rinks, and Christmas Markets. I had just started taking musical theatre seriously, and since New York is only a three-hour train ride away, we took the opportunity to expand my theatrical world beyond the local community theatre productions I was used to and see a Broadway show. Little did I know that this trip would help spark my lifelong passion for musical theatre and lead to a truly incredible experience.

My mom and I had tickets to see Mean Girls on Broadway. We were sitting in our seats waiting for the show to start when we somehow struck up a conversation with the woman sitting next to us. Broadway theaters as so small that it’s very easy to get to know the people sitting next to you. I had just performed as Anna in Frozen, and my mom was showing her pictures. As a 13-year-old, I was so embarrassed by my mom doing this. But thank god she did because after hearing that I was a theatre kid, she turned to me and said, “How would you like me to take you backstage after the show?” It turned out her nephew was in the ensemble, and she was going backstage for a tour afterwards and could sneak my mom and me along with her. I don’t even think I was able to answer because I was so stunned, but the smile on my face told her that I would love to!

As the crowds began to leave after the stage dooring outside the theater (where I was able to get a photo with Renee Rapp!!!), my mom and I followed our new friend back through the stage door and into an entirely different world than the audience experiences. The backstage hallways were narrow and busy but full of movement and excitement. At one point, we were going up a spiral staircase to the stage when I passed Kyle Selig walking down the stairs to the street. I tried to stay calm and collected, but I had just watched him perform onstage, and there he was, and we were sharing a staircase as if it were an everyday occurrence.

As we continued walking backstage, I became increasingly aware of the little details the audience usually doesn't get to see. Since Broadway theatres are so small, they had suspended a lot of the set pieces in the air backstage because there was not enough room on the ground for them. I got to see the infamous Burn Book up close, as well as the bathroom stalls they use for many of the scenes, which had turned into a kind of living scrapbook for the show. The inside of one of the stalls was covered in signatures from famous actors and celebrities who had attended the show. As we walked across the stage to leave, I stopped for a moment and looked out at the house and dreamed about how it would feel to someday perform on Broadway stage.

That night didn't just feel exciting, it changed the way I saw theatre and my place in it. Being backstage made Broadway feel so human instead of distant or impossible. I met members of the cast who were just like me and who worked, as I am now, to achieve their dreams. Walking back into the cold New York night, I knew that one day I could belong in that world too.

What began as a simple trip turned into something much more meaningful, and that trip became a tradition. Each December, my mom and I begin Christmas break with a quick train trip up to NYC to spend a few days and see a show. We keep some traditions, but always try something new - this year, we saw Maybe Happy Ending and had the most fun and festive tea at Lillie’s Victorian Establishment. No matter how cold or crowded, the city is always magical at Christmas. Each trip has exposed me to new shows, performers, and storytelling styles that inspire and push me to dream bigger. Every year that we return, I am reminded of this first incredible experience and all of the magic, hope, and possibility that New York City holds. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this theatre world and to study and pursue musical theatre in college.