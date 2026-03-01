Student Blog: Motivation in Theatre

Staying motivated is tough in the entertainment industry. Sure, it’s fun, but it is also incredibly difficult. Especially as a student, there never seems to be enough time to eat, attend rehearsals, do homework, and just have a social life. And that can be a lot. Trust me, I know. Yet, there’s magic that brings us back again and again. For me, motivation comes from the joy each show brings. After long hours of tech, and never getting enough sleep, it’s always nice to get to enjoy a show and marvel at how everything came together. I think of it as almost an achievement – I got through nightmares and came out happy and proud of what I was able to do.

Personally, I think of it as a chart. I spend a good portion of my day in classes, doing homework, and taking care of things like chores and staying alive in college. I then have to go to rehearsals, memorize lines, and make sure I have time to warm up and stretch to avoid getting hurt. I have to be on time for call, help preset a show, and often have paperwork and emails to send late at night. Yet, I do this out of love for my field. I get to have fun with it, and that’s important to remember.

Another thing is to have friends in your industry. Even when you’re not working shows together, you can socialize while working with them. You can meet up once realized for the day, help run lines, or even just yap about the horrors of rehearsal that day. Despite how tired I get, I know that I can text my friends about how things went, and can often spend time with them later as a way to recharge. I also use family and friends as reminders of how much I pushed through.

We all know the “we don’t have a show” talk. And truly, that’s my model of motivation. Every show ever has a phase where it seems to be falling apart with no way to fix it. Yet, every time, the show goes up, and pride comes with it. The work put into it shows and no matter how messy the end result may be, there is a relief and sense of accomplishment for the production.

That’s the motivation — feeling like giving up, but knowing it’ll be worth it to push through.