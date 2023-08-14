Student Blog: Finding A Focus

What are some ways to stay motivated through the lulls?

By: Aug. 14, 2023

Student Blog: Finding A Focus

As college students and performers, it’s often hard to stay motivated during training. If performing isn’t your primary focus, training can sometimes fall to the waste side in order to prioritize other responsibilities. What are some ways to stay motivated through the lulls?

Find a focus. I find that when I’m preparing for an exciting audition, it’s easier to stay focused on my training. That being said, keep an eye on Backstage, Actor’s Access, Playbill, and BroadwayWorld’s auditions that are posted and find auditions to prepare for, regardless of whether or not you actually audition for the role. These auditions help keep your eye on the prize and motivate you to efficiently train. This way there is no time wasted by forced singing lessons and dance classes that you’re only attending because you feel like you have to. 

Don’t force yourself to work through a creative block. Self-care is extremely important as a performer. Setting boundaries with yourself in terms of your training habits will allow you to set better professional boundaries. The only way you can discover your boundaries is by listening to your body when you’re fatigued, unmotivated, or under the weather. Oftentimes being sick or catching a cold is a sign of physical exhaustion/stress that has weakened your immune system. Always find a balance that is beneficial to you. When your training becomes detrimental to your health (physical or mental), your training will not be effective long term. You are wasting your time and depleting your body of energy unnecessarily.

Set small goals. Your goals don’t have to be, “I want to be on Broadway by the time I turn 24 years old,” or “I want a professional contract one year after I graduate.” These goals, while not necessarily unattainable, don’t allow you to focus on skills. Broad goals prevent you from making meaningful progress because there is no plan in place to make that happen. Try smaller, more specific goals such as, “I want to add two new songs to my audition book,” or “I want to take at least 3 dance classes a week.” These smaller goals are centered around improving skill sets and expanding your toolbox as a performer. Therefore, you are working toward your broader goals while maintaining the focus and motivation necessary to attain them.

Personally, I have been having problems with my sinuses. I’ve had to put my training on hold while working on my physical health. However, this has given me the wonderful opportunity to re-evaluate my goals and decide what goals I need to prioritize. Are my goals realistic for this moment in time? What do I need to work on at this moment in time? Reevaluating your goals routinely gives you the freedom to explore new skills and work on your weak spots as you learn more about yourself. The only way to achieve your goals is to know what you need to do to get there. Building your toolbox, strengthening your skills, and gaining experience is the beginning of the journey to attaining your dream career!


 



Recommended For You