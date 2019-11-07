Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz Will Discuss Their Book 'The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia' at the Center for Jewish History
The entry for "chutzpah" says it all: "What it takes to think you can write an encyclopedia of Jewish life." And though it may have taken a lot of chutzpah, the hosts of Unorthodox-the leading Jewish podcast around the world-have created a book unlike any other. After all, in what other reference guide could you find information on the Dreyfus Affair right below Drescher, Fran?
Stephanie Butnick and Liel Leibovitz will discuss their deeply entertaining and highly educational new book, The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia (Artisan Books, October 1, 2019) at the Center for Jewish History on November 21 at 7 pm. Written with their Unorthodox co-host Mark Oppenheimer, The Newish Jewish has been called, "[A] delightfully irreverent romp through Jewish history and culture." So, what better place than the Center for Jewish History to talk about everything from Abraham to Zabar's? Home to five partner organizations, the Center houses the largest archive of Jewish history outside of Israel. The collections span 5,000 years of history and include 5 miles of archival documents, 500,000 books, thousands of artworks, objects, photographs, and more.
Adding their thoroughly modern compendium to a long tradition of Jewish scholarship, the authors have served up a colorful array of all things Jewish for Jews and non-Jews alike - and their podcast audience is waiting. Now an internationally popular podcast with close to 2 million downloads, Unorthodox premiered in 2015 on a "complete lark," Butnick says. "Fresh, fun, and disturbingly honest," the hosts discuss the latest Jewish news and culture - covering food, funerals, comedy, and conversion among their many topics. As their audience grew, and questions about the Jewish world came flooding in, the hosts recognized a growing need to know more and the idea for The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia was born.
"It's a feast of knowledge," Alana Newhouse, founder and editor in chief of Tablet, writes in the book's introduction. "That enviable table at the Jewish deli filled with people who look like they know a few important things about life, who are challenging one another, and who share, above all else, a deep bond. Pull up a chair; grab a pickle. Trust me: you're going to want to stay awhile."
A book signing and reception will follow the program.
Tickets: $15 general; $18 at the door at encyclopedia.bpt.me
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured worldwide licensing rights to smash-hit musical Beetlejuice from Warner Bros. Theatr... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Antonio Banderas In A CHORUS LINE
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production of A CHORUS LINE now on stage in Spain, co-directed by and starring Antonio Banderas!... (read more)
London's DEATH OF A SALESMAN Announces New Temporary Venue Following Ceiling Collapse At Piccadilly Theatre
Following the ceiling collapsed during a performance of Death of a Salesman at London's Piccadilly Theatre last night, the production has announced a ... (read more)
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Announces Ticket Lottery and General Rush Policy
Producers of the new musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL have announced the details for the show's digital lottery and general rush policies, launching today, ... (read more)
Join the BroadwayWorld Staff: Regional Marketing / Junior Sales Associate
Want to join the BroadwayWorld.com team for a great, full-time opportunity? We're seeking an eager and ambitious individual to cooperate with the site... (read more)
Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Will Lead WAITRESS in the West End
Waitress is delighted to announce that international bestselling artist Sara Bareilles who wrote the music and lyrics for the hit musical will be maki... (read more)