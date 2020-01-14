Stark Sands, Kate Rockwell, Constantine Maroulis and More Set For BROADWAY SINGS QUEEN

Broadway talents including Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Constantine Maroulis (Jekyll & Hyde, "American Idol") complete the starry lineup for the next installment of the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series, honoring the iconic rock band Queen on February 17 at Sony Hall. Cast members from Broadway shows including The Tina Turner Musical, Waitress and Head Over Heels will sing completely new arrangements of the hits of the British rock band, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations of their music.

The full lineup includes Tony Award Nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Tony Award Nominee Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show), Constantine Maroulis ("American Idol", Jekyll And Hyde), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), as well as Olivier Award Winner Laura Michelle Kelly (Finding Neverland), Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Nick Rashad Burroughs (The Tina Turner Musical), John Arthur Greene (Tootsie), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), Brennyn Lark (Les Miserables), Alison Luff (Waitress), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (The Tina Turner Musical), Rachel Potter (Evita, "X Factor"), Marty Thomas (Xanadu), and Alysha Umphress (On The Town).

The concert will give tribute to Freddie Mercury's epic rock band and their acclaimed repertoire, including "Bohemian Rhapsody", "We Are the Champions", "We Will Rock You", and "Somebody to Love". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Queen became one of the world's biggest stadium rock bands in the early 1980s. Estimates of their record sales top up to 300 million records, making them one of the world's best-selling music artists. Each member of the band has composed hit singles, and all four were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003. In 2018, they were presented with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Broadway Sings Queen, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Godspell, Wicked), will celebrate the talent and success of this legendary band. Previous singers honored in the series include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, Adele and most recently Ariana Grande. More information about the series can be found on the Broadway Sings website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit https://www.sonyhall.com. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $35 or $20 with a student ID (at the door only). Some VIP tickets are also available for $65-$75. All seats are first come, first served. All ages welcome. All performers are subject to change.





