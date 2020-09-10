Stage and Screen Legend Diana Rigg Passes Away at 82

Rigg won a Tony Award in 1994 for her performance in Medea.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that star of stage and screen Dame Diana Rigg has passed away, according to the BBC. She was 82 years old.

Rigg played Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers (1965-68), Countess Teresa di Vicenzo, wife of James Bond, in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) and Olenna Tyrell in GAME OF THRONES (2013-17).

She has also had a career in theatre, including playing the title role in Medea, both in London and New York, for which she won the 1994 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play. She was made a CBE in 1988 and a Dame in 1994 for services to drama.

Rigg made her professional stage debut in 1957 in The Caucasian Chalk Circle, and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1959. She made her Broadway debut in the 1971 production of Abelard & Heloise.

Her film roles include Helena in A Midsummer Night's Dream (1968); Lady Holiday in The Great Muppet Caper (1981); and Arlena Marshall in Evil Under the Sun (1982). She won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress for the BBC miniseries Mother Love (1989), and an Emmy Award for her role as Mrs. Danvers in an adaptation of Rebecca (1997). Her other television credits include You, Me and the Apocalypse (2015), Detectorists (2015), and the DOCTOR WHO episode "The Crimson Horror" (2013) with her daughter, Rachael Stirling.

