Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries

Stage and Screen Actress Martha Stewart, Miss Adelaide in Original Production of GUYS AND DOLLS, Dies at 98

Stewart also appeared on Broadway in Park Avenue in 1946.

Feb. 22, 2021  
Stage and Screen Actress Martha Stewart, Miss Adelaide in Original Production of GUYS AND DOLLS, Dies at 98

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actress Martha Stewart has died at age 98.

Stewart was known on Broadway for playing the role of Miss Adelaide in the original production of Guys and Dolls in the 1950s, also going on to perform in the West End production. Stewart also appeared on Broadway in Park Avenue in 1946.

However, Stewart was best known for work on screen, making her film debut in Doll Face (1945). She was featured in Johnny Comes Flying Home (1946), as well as I Wonder Who's Kissing Her Now (1947). Also in 1947, she played a friend of Joan Crawford's character in Otto Preminger's Daisy Kenyon.

She is perhaps best known for her role as murder victim Mildred Atkinson in In a Lonely Place (1950). That year, she also appeared in Convicted, and in 1952, she went on to star in Aaron Slick from Punkin Crick (1952)

On television, Stewart was the co-host of Those Two from 1952 to 1953, and in one episode of The Red Skelton Show in 1954.

Nearly a decade later, she appeared in the episode "A Nice Touch" of The Alfred Hitchcock Hour. Her final acting role before retirement was in Surf Party (1964).


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Nikki Snelson
Nikki Snelson

Related Articles
Noted Vocal Professor Florence Birdwell Has Passed Away Photo

Noted Vocal Professor Florence Birdwell Has Passed Away

Stage and Screen Actor Christopher Pennock Dies at 76 Photo

Stage and Screen Actor Christopher Pennock Dies at 76

VIDEO: TheaterTalk Pays Tribute to Restauranteur Joe Allen Photo

VIDEO: TheaterTalk Pays Tribute to Restauranteur Joe Allen

Theatre District Restaurateur Joe Allen Passes Away at 87 Photo

Theatre District Restaurateur Joe Allen Passes Away at 87


More Hot Stories For You