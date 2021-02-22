Stage and Screen Actress Martha Stewart, Miss Adelaide in Original Production of GUYS AND DOLLS, Dies at 98

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actress Martha Stewart has died at age 98.

Stewart was known on Broadway for playing the role of Miss Adelaide in the original production of Guys and Dolls in the 1950s, also going on to perform in the West End production. Stewart also appeared on Broadway in Park Avenue in 1946.

However, Stewart was best known for work on screen, making her film debut in Doll Face (1945). She was featured in Johnny Comes Flying Home (1946), as well as I Wonder Who's Kissing Her Now (1947). Also in 1947, she played a friend of Joan Crawford's character in Otto Preminger's Daisy Kenyon.

She is perhaps best known for her role as murder victim Mildred Atkinson in In a Lonely Place (1950). That year, she also appeared in Convicted, and in 1952, she went on to star in Aaron Slick from Punkin Crick (1952)

On television, Stewart was the co-host of Those Two from 1952 to 1953, and in one episode of The Red Skelton Show in 1954.

Nearly a decade later, she appeared in the episode "A Nice Touch" of The Alfred Hitchcock Hour. Her final acting role before retirement was in Surf Party (1964).