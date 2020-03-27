Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Spokane Civic Theatre Will Stream YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN on Facebook Today
Spokane Civic Theatre will stream Young Frankenstein as part of its Civic Streaming series.
The show will stream today, March 27, at 7:30pm, on Facebook at https://bit.ly/2QHwPmq. This production stream is live and will not be available once the stream has ended.
Young Frankenstein features a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks.
The production is directed by Jake Schaefer, with music direction by Henry McNulty, and choreographed By Cara Cooley.
