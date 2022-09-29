Special Offer: POPULARITY COACH at The Rose Theater

Don't miss the world premiere of POPULARITY COACH By Rose Playwright-in-Residence Brian Guehring.



Parents and teachers always say "popularity doesn't matter," but for grade schoolers Cooper and Mia, it sure seems to be important. Cooper is just not like the sports-playing, superhero-loving boys in his class. Mia also finds it challenging to be friends with her female classmates. When a popular 7th grader named Blake offers to be their Popularity Coach (for a low, low price) Cooper and Mia sign up, hoping maybe they'll finally figure out how to win friends. But will Blake's slick lessons on "How To Be Popular" make matters better...or worse?



Playwright-in-residence Brian Guehring's world-premiere play has already received national recognition via NYU's New Plays For Young Audiences. It offers a humorous look at a heavy dilemma for young people everywhere: How do you find your way among your peers and yet stay true to who you are?



Tickets available for $25

SHOW DATES:

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:30 pm

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm

Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:30 pm

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:30 pm

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm



The Rose Theater

2001 Farnam Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

www.rosetheater.org

