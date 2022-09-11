Special Offer: Marin Theatre Company Season Opens with MACBETH Sequel

Macbeth is dead. Under cover of night, the English army has swept in, killed the tyrant, and claimed Scotland's seat of power. But efforts to restore order appear futile as the situation spins out of control. Fierce one minute and funny the next, Scottish playwright David Greig's extraordinary ability to infuse a dark story with rich humor results in a lively, vital examination of power-illuminating uncanny parallels between Scotland's medieval and present-day political landscapes around the world.

Last seen in the U.S. on its 2015 tour by The National Theatre of Scotland and the Royal Shakespeare Company, this play will be produced by MTC in our first partnership with Tamalpais High School's Conservatory Theatre Ensemble, allowing us to stage a two-part epic in two theatres blocks apart in Mill Valley.

In the first production by an all-American team, Dunsinane continues the story of Shakespeare's Macbeth and the war for Scotland's throne, featuring Aldo Billingslea and Lisa Anne Porter.

Get More Information