South Street Seaport Museum to Present Sips Ahoy: Cocktails And Maritime Fare With Quick Eternity

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum will host Sips Ahoy: Cocktails and Maritime Fare with Quick Eternity. Step aboard the 1885 tall ship Wavertree for a deliciously nautical night out!

Explore the fascinating world of shipboard food and enjoy flavorful bites and sips inspired by Moby-Dick, as the Seaport Museum teams up with Quick Eternity-a brand-new Seaport cocktail bar reimagining the seaside whaling taverns of Herman Melville's classic novel.

Wander through tasting stations on deck to learn what sailors ate on long voyages, and sample modern twists on historic fare and cocktails inspired by the epic 1851 novel. Whether you're planning a unique date night, a fun outing with friends, or flying solo for a sunset stroll through history, this evening promises great food, delicious drinks, and unforgettable vibes on the water. There's no better way to spend a Summer evening than with a tall ship, seafood, cocktails, and a dash of literary adventure.

Advanced registration is encouraged but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Anyone ages 21 and up is welcome. seaportmuseum.org/sips-ahoy.