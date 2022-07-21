Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Street Seaport Museum Announces Maritime-Themed Monthly Book Club

The July session of Seaport Museum Book Club will feature a virtual conversation on The Lost Endeavor by Charles Harding.

Jul. 21, 2022  

South Street Seaport Museum announced Seaport Museum Book Club, a new, maritime-themed book club, which will meet on the last Monday of every month. Each meeting will include lively in-depth discussions led by both museum staff and special guests. Books will be announced one month in advance, with the goal of preserving history and literature for enthusiastic participants.

The July session of Seaport Museum Book Club will feature a virtual conversation on The Lost Endeavor by Charles Harding on July 25, 2022 at 6pm ET via Zoom. For more information and to register for this free event, visit seaportmuseum.org/bookclub.

About The Lost Endeavour

The Lost Endeavour is the story of sailor and author Charles Harding. Kidnapped from his school near Deptford, England, Hardling is taken to Virginia, escapes, joins with a crew of stranded seamen, and takes part in a wild expedition to locate a golden treasure in an ancient temple on an island in the Gulf of Honduras. In 1910, The Outlook called The Lost Endeavour "one of the finest tales of the sea that our island has produced" and asserted that "no other man ever wrote a tale of buccaneering who knew so much about it." The Lost Endeavour is in the public domain and is available on many online literary resources. The book is also available for purchase at McNally Jackson Books at 4 Fulton Street, NYC.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working nineteenth-century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." www.southstreetseaportmuseum.org

