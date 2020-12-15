Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Ann Reinking

Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away. She was 71 years old.

Dec. 15, 2020  

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away, via the star's sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking. She was 71 years old.

Ann Reinking received the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Chicago. More recently, she served as Choreographer for The Visit on Broadway (2011) and Dance Consultant for An Evening With Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin (2004).

Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.

Alexandra Silber

Jennifer Tepper

Jeff Heimbrock

Kristin Chenoweth

Ariana DeBose

Jenna Ushkowitz

Gideon Glick

Ilana Levine

Billy Eichner

Judy Kuhn

Robbie Rozelle

Bernadette Peters

Tony Yazbeck

Betty Buckley

Mario Cantone

Leslie Odom Jr.

Andy Mientus

Tracie Thoms

Lesli Margherita

Josh Lamon

Audra McDonald

Aaron Tveit

Rachel Zegler

Jim Caruso

Liz Callaway

Vicki Lewis

Marc Shaiman

André De Shields

Julie Halston

Vanessa Williams

Melissa Errico

Nikki Renee Daniels

