Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Ann Reinking
Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away. She was 71 years old.
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away, via the star's sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking. She was 71 years old.
Ann Reinking received the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Chicago. More recently, she served as Choreographer for The Visit on Broadway (2011) and Dance Consultant for An Evening With Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin (2004).
Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.
Alexandra Silber
Crushing. Rest in Power you truly peerless LEGEND. https://t.co/FAgDF0BI7X- Alexandra Silber (@alsilbs) December 15, 2020
Jennifer Tepper
Absolutely gutted that Ann Reinking has died. ? pic.twitter.com/6Km5NRPRIp- Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) December 15, 2020
Jeff Heimbrock
I am absolutely gutted. God speed to one of the all-timers. https://t.co/HTXDPskLJa- Jeff Heimbrock (@jheimbrock) December 15, 2020
Kristin Chenoweth
I'm shocked. Ann was an inspiration all of us in the Broadway community. May we remember her at her happiest: dancing. Rest In Peace, Ann. Thank you for always being so kind and supportive of me. ? pic.twitter.com/08BiTB7JGi- Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 15, 2020
Ariana DeBose
Oh, this is devastating. Now SHE was an icon. A titan of the dance world. RIP sweet lady. https://t.co/EApKNKMXOj- Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) December 15, 2020
Jenna Ushkowitz
Rest in the spotlight, Ann. Legend. Love and light to her family https://t.co/94Kz91ZELU- Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) December 15, 2020
Gideon Glick
Heartbroken. When I was a kid, I tried out for BTP and naturally bombed the dance call. After getting cut, Ann left the table and took me aside to tell me she saw something in me and to never give up. I can't tell you how much that meant to me. Rest in peace, Ann, and thank you. https://t.co/YZIY4bs6bs- Gideon Glick (@gidglick) December 15, 2020
Ilana Levine
Oh my heart hurts. Rest In Peace Ann Reinking- Little Known Facts With Ilana Levine (@ilanalevine) December 15, 2020
Billy Eichner
So grateful I got to see Ann Reinking dance in the revival of Chicago. One of the most mesmerizing people I've ever seen on stage. A singular genius. RIP. https://t.co/yqPPJV4ASX- Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) December 15, 2020
Judy Kuhn
So so sad. The theater community has lost a legend. ? https://t.co/sU0steS1dp- Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) December 15, 2020
Robbie Rozelle
Annie was formative to who I am, and Ann Reinking is a major reason for that. All That Jazz is my favorite film, and in its heyday, I saw Chicago on broadway 38 times. RIP to this legend. pic.twitter.com/x8xhr62X2R- Robbie Rozelle (@divarobbie) December 14, 2020
Bernadette Peters
So Sad? ,,,, RIP ANNIE. https://t.co/6Yrew14X2T- Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) December 14, 2020
Tony Yazbeck
Saddened to learn that the great Ann Reinking has passed. An absolute inspiration. We will never forget the remarkable gifts you have given all of us!- Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) December 14, 2020
Betty Buckley
So sorry to hear this. #RIPAnnReinking https://t.co/tsQMMIv3kx- Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) December 14, 2020
Mario Cantone
RIP to one of the most glorious Broadway and film dancers ever!! What a loss. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/Dc5V2qzlsC- Mario Cantone (@macantone) December 14, 2020
Leslie Odom Jr.
Reinking passed it on. We receive so much from our teachers and mentors and collaborators. The more you receive, the greater the charge to share it-to give it away. She honored the calling for real. RIP to a legend.- Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) December 14, 2020
Andy Mientus
All That Jazz is one of my favorite movies and a lot of that has to do with Ann Reinking's luminous performance. RIP to a true legend. And if you haven't seen this, please enjoy https://t.co/Tq2rAADbv7- ?hard cAndy christMientus a??i?? (@andymientus) December 14, 2020
Tracie Thoms
Devastating.... ugh. What a light. ????? #RIPAnnReinking https://t.co/eqD9o5BWaC- Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) December 14, 2020
Lesli Margherita
what a fucking legend. ? https://t.co/Wq142Sj24C- Lesli Margherita (@QueenLesli) December 14, 2020
Josh Lamon
I am just devastated. Bless you, Ann Reinking. You will always inspire me. Rest In Peace, dear one.- Josh Lamon (@JoshLamon) December 14, 2020
Audra McDonald
No!!!!!!! Ugh. Heartbreaking. Another legend gone. ????????? https://t.co/5DjTIsRo7g- Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) December 14, 2020
Aaron Tveit
Just ?. https://t.co/PMjZEZo6Uo- Aaron Tveit (@AaronTveit) December 15, 2020
Rachel Zegler
December 15, 2020
Jim Caruso
This is about as sad as it gets. She was a true entertainer, wasn't she? And absolutely beloved. https://t.co/SvchzqjGdP- Jim Caruso (@JimCaruso1) December 15, 2020
Liz Callaway
RIP #AnnReinking This "singer who moves" had the great privilege of working with her in "The Look of Love" on Broadway, but first saw her in Dancin' and fell in love with her brilliance. What a loss. (With MD David Loud on opening night.) pic.twitter.com/7jdGar7usR- Liz Callaway (@LizGoesOn) December 15, 2020
Vicki Lewis
#RIPAnnReinking I had the profound privilege of learning from her on "Chicago"- Vicki Lewis (@Vickilewis1) December 15, 2020
She was dazzling.
Marc Shaiman
I was thrilled to musical direct Ann Reinking's cabaret act, she had a laugh like gravel mixed with Alka-Seltzer. As a Bway fan, I saw her in Pippin, Over Here, Goodtime Charlie, Chicago (BOTH versions), A Chorus Line, Dancin' and Fosse. She WAS, in a word, Broadway. May she RIP pic.twitter.com/HkU8Oy6WkE- marcshaiman (@marcshaiman) December 15, 2020
André De Shields
Ann Reinking, one of the goddesses of Terpsichorean innovation kisses us "goodbye." #tbt Theater Hall of Fame Class of 2019 pic.twitter.com/VEDOK5jVox- André De Shields (@Andre_DeShields) December 15, 2020
Julie Halston
So so sad to hear of the passing of Ann Reinking - didn't know her well but we'd be at number of events together and we'd always end up laughing . She was so gorgeous so crazy talented so epic so fun - My God we won't see the likes of her again- Julie Halston (@JulieHalston) December 15, 2020
Vanessa Williams
Fosse legend #annreinking will live on in our dancer's hearts forever. I was lucky to work with her in 1995 when she choreographed "Bye Bye Birdie " for @abcnetwork The epitome of class, sensuality and fire #rip https://t.co/rRXepLsygd- Vanessa Williams (@VWOfficial) December 15, 2020
Melissa Errico
What an incalculable loss. This is a small glimpse of the warmth and magic of #AnnReinking - here to my 11 year old this year, always generous, always widening the circle of love & joy. RIP Annie. I am torn apart to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/FcscZs8a5W- Melissa Errico (@melissa_errico) December 15, 2020
Nikki Renee Daniels
What a legend. She will be missed. ?? #RIPAnnReinking https://t.co/R0FS32qOBU- Nikki Renee Daniels (@nikkireneesings) December 15, 2020
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony Winner and Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Passes Away at 71
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away. She was 71 years old....
London Theatres Will Shut Down Once More After Tuesday Evening Performances
Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances....
Virtual Theatre This Weekend: December 12-13- with James Monroe Iglehart, and More!
Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway t...
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald and More Release 'Georgia On My Mind' Single
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, alongside Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices’ Joseph Joubert and Michael McEl...
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Covers Taylor Swift's 'Mad Woman'
Kristin Chenoweth took to social media to share a cover of Taylor Swift's song, Mad Woman, in honor of Swift's 31st birthday today. Chenoweth was acco...
The Muny Announces Dates for 2021 Season, Featuring MARY POPPINS, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SWEENEY TODD & More
The Muny announced today dates for the highly-anticipated 2021 season. After postponing the 2020 lineup due to COVID-19, a first in the theatre’s 102-...