Social Roundup: The Theatre Community Mourns the Loss of Ann Reinking

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away, via the star's sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking. She was 71 years old.

Ann Reinking received the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Chicago. More recently, she served as Choreographer for The Visit on Broadway (2011) and Dance Consultant for An Evening With Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin (2004).

Below, the theatre community shares their touching tributes to the late star.

Jennifer Tepper

I am absolutely gutted. God speed to one of the all-timers. https://t.co/HTXDPskLJa - Jeff Heimbrock (@jheimbrock) December 15, 2020

I'm shocked. Ann was an inspiration all of us in the Broadway community. May we remember her at her happiest: dancing. Rest In Peace, Ann. Thank you for always being so kind and supportive of me. ? pic.twitter.com/08BiTB7JGi - Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 15, 2020

Oh, this is devastating. Now SHE was an icon. A titan of the dance world. RIP sweet lady. https://t.co/EApKNKMXOj - Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) December 15, 2020

Rest in the spotlight, Ann. Legend. Love and light to her family https://t.co/94Kz91ZELU - Jenna Ushkowitz (@JennaUshkowitz) December 15, 2020

Heartbroken. When I was a kid, I tried out for BTP and naturally bombed the dance call. After getting cut, Ann left the table and took me aside to tell me she saw something in me and to never give up. I can't tell you how much that meant to me. Rest in peace, Ann, and thank you. https://t.co/YZIY4bs6bs - Gideon Glick (@gidglick) December 15, 2020

Oh my heart hurts. Rest In Peace Ann Reinking - Little Known Facts With Ilana Levine (@ilanalevine) December 15, 2020

So grateful I got to see Ann Reinking dance in the revival of Chicago. One of the most mesmerizing people I've ever seen on stage. A singular genius. RIP. https://t.co/yqPPJV4ASX - Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) December 15, 2020

Annie was formative to who I am, and Ann Reinking is a major reason for that. All That Jazz is my favorite film, and in its heyday, I saw Chicago on broadway 38 times. RIP to this legend. pic.twitter.com/x8xhr62X2R - Robbie Rozelle (@divarobbie) December 14, 2020

Saddened to learn that the great Ann Reinking has passed. An absolute inspiration. We will never forget the remarkable gifts you have given all of us! - Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) December 14, 2020

RIP to one of the most glorious Broadway and film dancers ever!! What a loss. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/Dc5V2qzlsC - Mario Cantone (@macantone) December 14, 2020

Leslie Odom Jr.

Reinking passed it on. We receive so much from our teachers and mentors and collaborators. The more you receive, the greater the charge to share it-to give it away. She honored the calling for real. RIP to a legend. - Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) December 14, 2020

All That Jazz is one of my favorite movies and a lot of that has to do with Ann Reinking's luminous performance. RIP to a true legend. And if you haven't seen this, please enjoy https://t.co/Tq2rAADbv7 - ?hard cAndy christMientus a??i?? (@andymientus) December 14, 2020

I am just devastated. Bless you, Ann Reinking. You will always inspire me. Rest In Peace, dear one. - Josh Lamon (@JoshLamon) December 14, 2020

Rachel Zegler

This is about as sad as it gets. She was a true entertainer, wasn't she? And absolutely beloved. https://t.co/SvchzqjGdP - Jim Caruso (@JimCaruso1) December 15, 2020

RIP #AnnReinking This "singer who moves" had the great privilege of working with her in "The Look of Love" on Broadway, but first saw her in Dancin' and fell in love with her brilliance. What a loss. (With MD David Loud on opening night.) pic.twitter.com/7jdGar7usR - Liz Callaway (@LizGoesOn) December 15, 2020

#RIPAnnReinking I had the profound privilege of learning from her on "Chicago"

She was dazzling. - Vicki Lewis (@Vickilewis1) December 15, 2020

I was thrilled to musical direct Ann Reinking's cabaret act, she had a laugh like gravel mixed with Alka-Seltzer. As a Bway fan, I saw her in Pippin, Over Here, Goodtime Charlie, Chicago (BOTH versions), A Chorus Line, Dancin' and Fosse. She WAS, in a word, Broadway. May she RIP pic.twitter.com/HkU8Oy6WkE - marcshaiman (@marcshaiman) December 15, 2020

André De Shields

Ann Reinking, one of the goddesses of Terpsichorean innovation kisses us "goodbye." #tbt Theater Hall of Fame Class of 2019 pic.twitter.com/VEDOK5jVox - André De Shields (@Andre_DeShields) December 15, 2020

So so sad to hear of the passing of Ann Reinking - didn't know her well but we'd be at number of events together and we'd always end up laughing . She was so gorgeous so crazy talented so epic so fun - My God we won't see the likes of her again - Julie Halston (@JulieHalston) December 15, 2020

Fosse legend #annreinking will live on in our dancer's hearts forever. I was lucky to work with her in 1995 when she choreographed "Bye Bye Birdie " for @abcnetwork The epitome of class, sensuality and fire #rip https://t.co/rRXepLsygd - Vanessa Williams (@VWOfficial) December 15, 2020