Breaking: Tony Winner and Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Passes Away at 71

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Variety has confirmed Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away, via the star's sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking. She was 71 years old.

Reinking was born in Seattle, Washington, the daughter of Frances and Walter Reinking. She made her professional performing debut at the age of 12 in a production of Giselle with the English Royal Ballet.

Reinking moved to New York City at age 18, and danced as a member of the corps de ballet at the Radio City Music Hall, performed in the ensemble of the second national tour of Fiddler on the Roof, and at the age of 19 made her Broadway debut in the musical Cabaret. She was a chorus dancer in Coco (1969), Wild and Wonderful (1971), and Pippin (1972). During Pippin, she came to the attention of the show's director and choreographer Bob Fosse.

In 1974, Reinking came to critical notice in the role of Maggie in Over Here!, winning a Theatre World Award. She starred as Joan of Arc in Goodtime Charley in 1975, receiving Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for Best Actress in a Musical.

In 1976, she replaced Donna McKechnie as Cassie in A Chorus Line; in 1977, she replaced Verdon in the starring role of Roxie Hart in Chicago, a show directed and choreographed by Fosse. In 1978, she appeared in Fosse's revue Dancin', and received another Tony nomination.

In 1979, Reinking appeared in Bob Fosse's semi-autobiographical film All That Jazz as Katie Jagger, a role loosely based on her own life and relationship with Fosse.

Reinking remained in Hollywood for several years after All That Jazz, and appeared in two more feature films, Annie (as Grace Farrell) and Micki & Maude (as Micki).

In 1986, she returned to Broadway, replacing Debbie Allen in a successful revival of Fosse's production of Sweet Charity. In 1991, she appeared in her first theater production following the birth of her son, the Broadway National Tour of Bye Bye Birdie, costarring Tommy Tune. In 1992 she contributed choreography to Tommy Tune Tonite!, a three-man revue featuring Tune.

In 1998, she co-created, co-directed and co-choreographed the revue Fosse, receiving a Tony Award co-nomination for Best Direction of a Musical. For her work on the West End production of Fosse, Reinking (along with the late Bob Fosse himself) won the 2001 Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer.

In 2001, she received an honorary doctorate from Florida State University for her contribution to the arts.

In 2012, she contributed choreography for the Broadway production of An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin. She has served as a member of the advising committee for the American Theatre Wing.

In 1991, Reinking founded Broadway Theatre Project- a Florida-based intensive training program to further develop the key disciplines of musical theatre, where she continued to teach in recent years.