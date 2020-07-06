Social Media Remembrances: Broadway and Hollywood Stars Mourn the Passing of Nick Cordero

my heart is broken over the loss of my friend Nick Cordero. as soon as I met him I knew God placed him in my life for a reason... He showed me such love, leadership through kindness, strength during difficult times, a true appreciation of life no matter what was happening around him... he made me smile and laugh when I was down and was magical to share the stage with. Onstage, backstage, offstage Nick Cordero was one of the finest people I have ever had the chance to meet, work with or just call a friend. He was taken too soon. He deserved more time to be here with his family and more time to continue to share the gift of his life with the world. But I know he will live on in me, for I remain forever changed for having known him. He will live on in his beautiful wife @amandakloots and his beautiful son Elvis. He will live on in the smiles of every audience member he ever touched with his brilliant voice and catching charm. He will live on through his MUSIC. When he sang "Just be yourself, you might get slapped like it's a crime Don't you bat an eye Live your life" I listened. I watched you do it Nick in your own life and I vow to you my friend to continue to do it in my life in your name. I love you Nick. And am truly blessed to have known you. "See you on the flippily-dippily!" #ripnickcordero

