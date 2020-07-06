Obituaries

Social Media Remembrances: Broadway and Hollywood Stars Mourn the Passing of Nick Cordero

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was incredibly saddened to report that Nick Cordero died at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital.

In late March 2020, Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai and after a number of false-negatives, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to his advanced condition, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma in order to begin an aggressive treatment, including putting him on a ventilator.

Despite eventually being declared coronavirus-free, he continued to battle infections, unstable blood pressure, and other complications. During his treatment, Kloots shared the ups and downs of Cordero's battle against the coronavirus on social media.

Read Cordero's full obituary here.

Stars from the stage and screen are mourning Cordero's death with touching tributes on social media. Read a sample of the posts below:

We lost One of the Great Ones today. My friend Nick Cordero passed. Let's all pray for him , Amanda & Elvis. RIP my friend.

A post shared by Chazz Palminteri (@chazzpalminteri) on Jul 5, 2020 at 8:07pm PDT

I was fortunate enough to spend some moments with Nick Cordero and he was always a man of style and grace. The moments I saw him on stage, he was a man of passion and exceptional talent. And as @amandakloots and their son Elvis fought for him, I understood he was a man of great love and family. Let's all remember him and his legacy and celebrate his life whenever we speak his name.

A post shared by Andy Karl (@andy_karl) on Jul 5, 2020 at 7:17pm PDT

my heart is broken over the loss of my friend Nick Cordero. as soon as I met him I knew God placed him in my life for a reason... He showed me such love, leadership through kindness, strength during difficult times, a true appreciation of life no matter what was happening around him... he made me smile and laugh when I was down and was magical to share the stage with. Onstage, backstage, offstage Nick Cordero was one of the finest people I have ever had the chance to meet, work with or just call a friend. He was taken too soon. He deserved more time to be here with his family and more time to continue to share the gift of his life with the world. But I know he will live on in me, for I remain forever changed for having known him. He will live on in his beautiful wife @amandakloots and his beautiful son Elvis. He will live on in the smiles of every audience member he ever touched with his brilliant voice and catching charm. He will live on through his MUSIC. When he sang "Just be yourself, you might get slapped like it's a crime Don't you bat an eye Live your life" I listened. I watched you do it Nick in your own life and I vow to you my friend to continue to do it in my life in your name. I love you Nick. And am truly blessed to have known you. "See you on the flippily-dippily!" #ripnickcordero

A post shared by Frankie James Grande (@frankiejgrande) on Jul 5, 2020 at 6:55pm PDT

Rest In Peace Nick Cordero @amandakloots

A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) on Jul 5, 2020 at 7:25pm PDT

We lost one of the great ones today. My friend Nick Cordero passed this morning, holding hands with all his loved ones. Him and his wife @amandakloots have been fighting extremely hard for 90 days. He caught COVID 19 in March and has been hospitalised ever since despite having no pre-existing health conditions. This was him April '19! In his element. On stage whilst commanding the entire audience so intensely, you could have heard a pin drop. The ONLY person who can ease so effortlessly from 'What A Wonderful World' to Coldplay's 'Politik', all the while singing directly across the room to Amanda. She knew all the words and started head banging the moment she heard Coldplay. Every night. For three nights. 7 months pregnant!!! It is so shocking and devastating to see one of your own come down as hard as he did. Over the last few months I've wanted to ask myself every day- what can I do to help? But, instead I'll ask all of you. What can WE do to help? We still can. Help the world by continuing to take this virus seriously. Wear your mask, respect others' space, clean your hands and please be safe. This is far from over. Nick, we love you to infinity and beyond. Rest In Peace you beautiful, beautiful man.

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) on Jul 5, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT

@amandakloots ♥i??

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 5, 2020 at 7:19pm PDT


