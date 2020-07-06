Social Media Remembrances: Broadway and Hollywood Stars Mourn the Passing of Nick Cordero
Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was incredibly saddened to report that Nick Cordero died at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital.
In late March 2020, Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai and after a number of false-negatives, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to his advanced condition, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma in order to begin an aggressive treatment, including putting him on a ventilator.
Despite eventually being declared coronavirus-free, he continued to battle infections, unstable blood pressure, and other complications. During his treatment, Kloots shared the ups and downs of Cordero's battle against the coronavirus on social media.
Stars from the stage and screen are mourning Cordero's death with touching tributes on social media. Read a sample of the posts below:
Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight. https://t.co/T3xfcAtw0E- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 6, 2020
RIP Nick Cordero ???- Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 6, 2020
Sending love to Amanda and Elvis
Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his mother and wife by his side. I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don't believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm.- Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 6, 2020
I am so grateful for the time we had. "We'll catch up some other time." pic.twitter.com/Oq2a8QsIyH
Nick Cordero was one of us. This is really hard to understand. Fly, my good man. Sending love to Amanda and Elvis with all that I've got today. #RipNickCodero- Donald Webber Jr. (@donaldwebber) July 6, 2020
Words can't express the heartbreak clearly enough. He was one of the best. Everyone who knew him felt this way. This is such a profound loss. Rest In Peace, friend. We will miss you terribly. #NickCordero- Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) July 6, 2020
I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero- james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 6, 2020
Support Amanda Kloots Nick Cordero & Elvis https://t.co/qJyQ9VZc07- Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) July 6, 2020
RIP #NickCordero. You were a joy to harmonize with. I am so sad that this was your end. Your country owed you better. #Covid19- Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) July 6, 2020
Incredibly sad news. Can we please do what we need to do as a country to fight this virus together? It doesn't care how healthy you are. It doesn't care if you want to go to Fire Island. It doesn't care if you are tired of wearing a mask. Reign. It. In. https://t.co/sae9sLQYv1- Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 6, 2020
Devastated. Please please please let us all take this pandemic seriously. Please wear your mask, please wash your hands, please stay home if you can. My deepest condolences to Amanda and their entire family. https://t.co/hKhFhMUciK- George Salazar (@georgesalazar) July 6, 2020
My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to a??@amandaklootsa?? , Elvis & and entire family. RIP Nick. https://t.co/uBhjbrGfJE- Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 6, 2020
Rest now Nick. ? https://t.co/GwdNSmnNeS- Adrienne Warren (@adriennelwarren) July 6, 2020
I love Nick Cordero. ??- rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) July 6, 2020
I'm lucky enough to have never missed a Nick Cordero bway role. I got to see him as Dennis, Cheech, Earl, and Sonny, and I always loved seeing him on stage. For such gruff parts, he was in reality a sweet man, well-loved by his colleagues & certainly by his fam. Sad to hear. RIP.- Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 6, 2020
I am heartbroken for @amandakloots and her sweet baby Elvis. Let's all do better for them. Think of them everytime you choose to stay home and/or wear your mask. #forthem ?- Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) July 6, 2020
RIP Nick Cordero. You were a light to all who knew you. a??i??- Jeremy Jordan (@JeremyMJordan) July 6, 2020
Rest In Peace Nick Cordero. Rest In Peace. Taken too early.- Jon Rua (@JonRua) July 6, 2020
Please take this pandemic seriously, please.
My heart goes out to Amanda, Elvis, and Nick's family. Please donate if you can. A terrible loss.https://t.co/Gcb2EeQbWy- Gideon Glick (@gidglick) July 6, 2020
So sad to hear this. Every interaction I had with him was a loving one. #NickCordero https://t.co/mIiO47ZAvU- Joshua Henry (@joshuahenry20) July 6, 2020
Rest in peace, Nick Cordero. My heart breaks for him & those closest to him. The whole theater community loved him. Please wear a mask and social distance. It might save a life. https://t.co/YDkwrinlVd- Alex Wyse (@alexwyse) July 6, 2020
We lost One of the Great Ones today. My friend Nick Cordero passed. Let's all pray for him , Amanda & Elvis. RIP my friend.
A post shared by Chazz Palminteri (@chazzpalminteri) on Jul 5, 2020 at 8:07pm PDT
He was light. Kind and gentle. Talented and humble. Funny and friendly. The best laugh. Sending so much love to the love warrior @amandakloots and little Elvis, and an immense hug to any one who is feeling the loss of this giant heart. Rest In Peace dear Nick. We love you. a??i??#sugarbutterfamily
A post shared by Sara Bareilles (@sarabareilles) on Jul 5, 2020 at 7:24pm PDT
Our theatre family has lost a good one to COVID 19. @nickcordero1 fought long and hard but it was just too much. I don't know him and never met him but he's my brother. My family. He's yours too because we're all in this together. Love and strength to his beautiful family. Take care out there and take care of each other. Take this virus seriously. Please. Peace, love and strength. Be good, be safe, be kind.
A post shared by Jon Jon Briones (@jonjonbriones) on Jul 5, 2020 at 6:43pm PDT
I was fortunate enough to spend some moments with Nick Cordero and he was always a man of style and grace. The moments I saw him on stage, he was a man of passion and exceptional talent. And as @amandakloots and their son Elvis fought for him, I understood he was a man of great love and family. Let's all remember him and his legacy and celebrate his life whenever we speak his name.
A post shared by Andy Karl (@andy_karl) on Jul 5, 2020 at 7:17pm PDT
Dear Amanda, You, Elvis and ALL of Nick's loved ones are in our hearts and prayers. We were only too lucky to spend even a little time with Nick. He was funny, kind and a true talent. May he Rest In Peace as he's watching over you both. @amandakloots
A post shared by Orfeh (@orfeh) on Jul 5, 2020 at 7:25pm PDT
my heart is broken over the loss of my friend Nick Cordero. as soon as I met him I knew God placed him in my life for a reason... He showed me such love, leadership through kindness, strength during difficult times, a true appreciation of life no matter what was happening around him... he made me smile and laugh when I was down and was magical to share the stage with. Onstage, backstage, offstage Nick Cordero was one of the finest people I have ever had the chance to meet, work with or just call a friend. He was taken too soon. He deserved more time to be here with his family and more time to continue to share the gift of his life with the world. But I know he will live on in me, for I remain forever changed for having known him. He will live on in his beautiful wife @amandakloots and his beautiful son Elvis. He will live on in the smiles of every audience member he ever touched with his brilliant voice and catching charm. He will live on through his MUSIC. When he sang "Just be yourself, you might get slapped like it's a crime Don't you bat an eye Live your life" I listened. I watched you do it Nick in your own life and I vow to you my friend to continue to do it in my life in your name. I love you Nick. And am truly blessed to have known you. "See you on the flippily-dippily!" #ripnickcordero
A post shared by Frankie James Grande (@frankiejgrande) on Jul 5, 2020 at 6:55pm PDT
Rest In Peace Nick Cordero @amandakloots
A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) on Jul 5, 2020 at 7:25pm PDT
Rest easy friend. You put up the fight of your life. The world lost one of the greats. Your laugh, light, smile, positivity radiated through this world. Love you. a??i?? wear a mask. So sorry to everyone who feels the loss and had the chance to encounter Nick in their life. ALL my love to Amanda, Elvis and their families.
A post shared by Jenna Ushkowitz (@jennaushkowitz) on Jul 5, 2020 at 6:41pm PDT
Truly awful, heartbreaking news. Gone much too soon. My sympathies are with his immediate family, especially his wife and one-year-old boy. #RIPNickCordero ? https://t.co/NMlKrHYqWP- Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 6, 2020
Sending love and deep condolences to the family of Nick Cordero. https://t.co/YliSarT4QL- Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 6, 2020
I am so incredibly sad to lose such a wonderful friend and musical partner, #NickCordero. Please consider donating to their GoFundMe/sharing. Amanda will need all the support and love we can offer. GoFundMe here -https://t.co/4heD86hlO2.https://t.co/usx6Mi3M1L- Michael J Moritz Jr (@MichaelJMoritz) July 6, 2020
Rest in Power Nick Cordero. Such sad news. U fought so hard and are so loved. Prayers to your family and friends.- Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) July 6, 2020
God Bless you and Godspeed #NickCordero. @amandakloots my heart breaks for you an your son. #ripNickCorderohttps://t.co/CEXVGDdiWK- Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) July 6, 2020
Broken-hearted over the loss of Nick Cordero! Love and light to his beautiful family and friends. #RIPNickCordero- Melina Kanakaredes (@TherealMelinaK) July 6, 2020
???Amanda Kloots' husband, Nick Cordero,41 passed away this from COVID-19 complications. I've been following this story since the beginning (13 weeks)- Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 6, 2020
Watching Amanda rally so hard with positivity, music and love always with a smile on her face. This is just crushing??? RIH pic.twitter.com/8Abdab7BGm
This just breaks my heart. #NickCordero was so talented and the love and faith of his wife was so inspiring.- Yvette Nicole Brown (@YNB) July 6, 2020
Please pray for her and their one year old son and then listen to the great talent we lost: #OneOfTheGreatOnes ?https://t.co/ZqCpUAlaUF https://t.co/SQ4Dh0BjmA
I didn't know of Nick Cordero 95 days ago but quickly, I found myself praying for him every night. His wife Amanda shared her experience to make it real for us. My heart is breaking for her & the thousands who have gone through the same thing. We have to protect each other.- Sara Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) July 6, 2020
I didn't know Nick Cordero personally but I'd been following his journey since he was hospitalized with covid 95 days ago. He fought so hard and today he lost his battle. What a tragic loss for his wife and baby.- Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) July 6, 2020
Rest in Paradise & ALL the Power #NickCordero- THEO (@Theorossi) July 6, 2020
All the LOVE to his family and close ones from ours.
WE followed your journey and your fighting spirit has touched the world.
Peace & Blessings.
????
I am so so sad, as are we all, about Nick Cordero. This shit did not need to happen. We didn't have to have this as our reality. Rid this country of this plague administration. Stay to heal. Prevent the next one.- Terry Kinney (@RealTerryKinney) July 6, 2020
Condolences to his family, and those who loved him?
My heart is so heavy hearing about the passing of Nick Cordero. What an amazing soul with incredible talent. Broadway and @RockOfAgesHwood family has taken a huge loss. My prayers go out to his family. He will be truly missed. #RIPNickCordero- Deniece Williams (@NiecyOfficial) July 6, 2020
We lost one of the great ones today. My friend Nick Cordero passed this morning, holding hands with all his loved ones. Him and his wife @amandakloots have been fighting extremely hard for 90 days. He caught COVID 19 in March and has been hospitalised ever since despite having no pre-existing health conditions. This was him April '19! In his element. On stage whilst commanding the entire audience so intensely, you could have heard a pin drop. The ONLY person who can ease so effortlessly from 'What A Wonderful World' to Coldplay's 'Politik', all the while singing directly across the room to Amanda. She knew all the words and started head banging the moment she heard Coldplay. Every night. For three nights. 7 months pregnant!!! It is so shocking and devastating to see one of your own come down as hard as he did. Over the last few months I've wanted to ask myself every day- what can I do to help? But, instead I'll ask all of you. What can WE do to help? We still can. Help the world by continuing to take this virus seriously. Wear your mask, respect others' space, clean your hands and please be safe. This is far from over. Nick, we love you to infinity and beyond. Rest In Peace you beautiful, beautiful man.
A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) on Jul 5, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT
A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 5, 2020 at 7:19pm PDT
