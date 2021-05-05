Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Small Business Administration Receives Over 10K SVOG Applications; Funds Should Be Distributed By End of May

An additional 12,000 applications were submitted but not completed.

May. 5, 2021  
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, The Small Business Administration recently reopened applications for COVID-19 grants for theaters and live venues. According to NPR, a whopping 10,300 applications have been submitted and an additional 12,000 were started but not completed.

A SBA spokesperson revealed that applications are already being reviewed. "Applicants will receive notice of awards this month," and should receive funds by the end of May.

Venues can still apply for relief here.

A document was released earlier this month that answers frequently asked questions about the SVOG program. These will be updated as new information comes available and additional program details are finalized. Answers span topics including eligibility and qualifications for movie theaters, museums, and live venues. View the full document here.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program is Section 324 of the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act (Economic Aid Act) signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, and was part of H.R. 133 Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.


