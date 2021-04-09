Small Business Administration Halts COVID-19 Grant Applications Due to Technical Difficulties on Opening Day







The Small Business Administration has been forced to halt its opening day for COVID-19 grants for theaters and live venues due to technical difficulties, Deadline reports.

"SBA is working closely with the portal vendors to reopen as soon as possible," the agency said. "SBA will share advance notice of the time and date before the reopening so all applicants can be prepared and to ensure fair and equal access."

It is unclear when the agency will be able to take applications again.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, earlier this week, the U.S. Small Business Administration released new details about the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants (SVOG).

A document was released that answers frequently asked questions about the SVOG program. These will be updated as new information comes available and additional program details are finalized.

Answers span topics including eligibility and qualifications for movie theaters, museums, and live venues.

View the full document here.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program is Section 324 of the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act (Economic Aid Act) signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, and was part of H.R. 133 Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.