Signature Theatre To Offer Free Student Matinee Program

The Free Student Matinee Program of Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Harold Wolpert, Executive Director; James Houghton, Founder), sponsored by Delta Air Lines, will offer free performances of Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue, directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and Stephen Adly Guirgis' Our Lady of 121st Street, directed by Phylicia Rashad, the company announced today. The student matinee performance of Paradise Blue will take place on Wednesday, May 16 at 1pm and the student matinee performances of Our Lady of 121st Street will take place on Wednesday, May 23 at 1pm and Wednesday, May 30 at 1pm. Performances will take place at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).

The program was launched this past fall with two student matinee performances of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, directed by Mark Brokaw, also sponsored by Delta Air Lines.

"Delta Air Lines is dedicated to supporting the cultural institutions that are embedded in the New York community and are important to the city's residents and visitors," said Chuck Imhof, Delta's Vice President of New York Sales. "Delta is a proud partner of the Signature Theatre and we are honored to be the official sponsor of the Free Student Matinee Program that offers public school students in New York City an educational and engaging cultural experience."

"Signature is thrilled to partner with Delta Air Lines to present our Free Student Matinee Program. Delta has been a generous, supportive partner these past five years, and we look forward to working together to provide New York City public high school students access to the vibrant, diverse work by our Playwrights-in-Residence Dominique Morisseau and Stephen Adly Guirgis," said Signature Theatre Artistic Director Paige Evans.

Signature Theatre has worked closely with outside partners including the New York City Department of Education and the Theatre Development Fund to reach New York City public school students for these matinees. The company expects to serve upwards of 1,500 students and 30 teachers annually through the program.

Each of the free student matinees is followed by a talkback with the playwright and members of the cast and creative team. Teachers are also given specially-designed study guides, created by Signature's artistic staff in conversation with the playwrights, to use as resources for their classes before bringing students to see each production.

The Free Student Matinee Program builds on Signature Theatre's ongoing commitment to making theatre accessible for all. The groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative: A Generation of Access offers subsidized tickets to the initial runs of all Signature Productions at The Pershing Square Signature Center through 2031. Serving as a model for theatres and performing arts organizations across the country, the Initiative was founded in 2005 and is made possible by lead partner The Pershing Square Foundation.

Subscriptions to the 2018-19 Season and tickets to Paradise Blue and Our Lady of 121st Street are on sale now by calling Ticket Services at 212-244-7529 (Tues. - Sun., 11am - 6pm) or by visiting www.signaturetheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

