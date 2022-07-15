Shreya Rawat Joins Gotham Dance For Queensborough Fest

International dancer and choreographer, Shreya Rawat, has joined the company of Gotham Dance for the Queensborough Dance Festival.

Currently running through just prior to Labor Day, Queensborough Dance Festival - an annual summer tour of free performance events across Queens featuring Queens-based dance companies of diverse cultures & techniques including Gotham Dance Theatre - offers up ample opportunities to see unique cultural dance experiences throughout Queens.

For over a decade, Shreya Rawat has been an active and popular part of the international dance community. She began her career performing throughout Dehli with DanceworX. Her first stop in the United States was the Conservatory of Performing Arts in Pittsburgh as the only native Indian in the dance program. Her inaugural project as a choreographer was a 6-minute piece titled "PATHOS" at the George Rowland White Theatre. She came to New York shortly after that has now amassed credits including working Off-Broadway with the Magnet Theatre and now Gotham Dance as part of this festival. She is also a teaching artist at WR Arts organization and Nritya Creations Academy of Dance teaching Modern, Jazz, Indo-contemporary, Hip Hop, and creative movement.

As part of the festival Ms. Rawat and Gotham Dance performed at Queens Borough Pride fest hosted by Borough President BP Richards and Beach 17 Rockaway. Their tour continues with showing at QDF TURNOUT NYC; ROAR FESTIVAL hosted by University Settlement in Lower East side Manhattan; Forest Park + Danceback at Forest Park George Seuffert, Sr. Bandshell; DIVERSITY PLAZA; and the QDF festivities of CLOSING WEEKEND at Queens Theater in the Park. Schedule of events can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186143®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.queensborodancefestival.com%2Fevents?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

She is currently in negotiation to join several commercial dance companies in Los Angeles.