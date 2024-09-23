Shiz University Website Unveiled Featuring First Look at Keala Settle in WICKED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome, students! A new in-universe website for Wicked's Shiz University has just been made available in promotion of the upcoming film.

Shiz is the school that Elphaba, Glinda, Nessarose, and several other characters attend in the story of Wicked. Upon entering the website (which is soundtracked to what is likely the film score) viewers are privy to a new video hosted by Wicked director Jon M. Chu. Chu walks students through what they can expect from the grand campus and offers a tour of some of the key locations such as the landing dock, the Quad, and the historic art that is dotted throughout.

The video also features new footage from the film, including a first look at actress Keala Settle in the role of Miss Coddle and a preview of the welcome ceremony and induction for students. Viewers can also see a new shot of Ariana Grande as Galinda dancing on a balcony in what appears to be a portion of "Popular."

Currently available for download is the welcome packet, which includes a detailed map of the Shiz campus. Several features of the website are still to come, including a full exploration of map locations such as the Dormitories, Library, Dr. Dillamond's Classroom, and Madame Morrible's Study. Other future features include a Shiz I.D. and directory. Take a look at the website HERE and the Welcome Packet below!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!