Seth Rudetsky, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, and Adam Guettel Set For NATS National Musical Theatre Competition Gala Finals

The National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) is thrilled to announce partnerships with a stunning group of Broadway luminaries for the Gala Finals of its National Musical Theatre Competition (NMTC).

The Gala Finals concert event will be 7 p.m. ET on Monday, January 8, 2024, in Neidorff-Karpati Hall at the Manhattan School of Music. This spectacular event promises an unforgettable evening of singing from some of the finest emerging musical theatre soloists along with a celebratory tribute to the late NATS member and legendary voice teacher Florence Birdwell.

Acclaimed host, pianist, and radio personality Seth Rudetsky will emcee the competition. Tony Award-winning actors and singers Kelli O'Hara and Kristin Chenoweth are the honorary hosts. Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Adam Guettel will serve as one of the competition judges.

The NMTC Gala Finals will showcase the talents of young professional singing actors who have been selected from across the nation during preliminary rounds. As the culmination of months of dedication and hard work, this special concert event is sure to captivate lovers of musical theatre. The evening is also in honor of Florence Birdwell, the legendary voice professor and member of NATS whose students included O'Hara and Chenoweth.

“We're delighted to have such incredible talent joining us at our Gala Finals," said Allen Henderson, NATS Executive Director. "Seth Rudetsky, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, and Adam Guettel are at the top of their field. This evening will be a testament to the power of musical theatre and the impact it has on shaping the future of the performing arts.”

Tickets for the Gala Finals are available now, offering audiences the chance to be part of this extraordinary evening of musical theatre. General admission tickets are $100. VIP tickets (preferred seating and pre-show reception) are $250.

For more information about the National Musical Theatre Competition and the Gala Finals, please visit nats.org.