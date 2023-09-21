Seth Rudetsky, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, and Adam Guettel Set For NATS National Musical Theatre Competition Gala Finals

The Gala Finals concert event will be 7 p.m. ET on Monday, January 8, 2024, in Neidorff-Karpati Hall at the Manhattan School of Music.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical Photo 3 What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 4 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!

Seth Rudetsky, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, and Adam Guettel Set For NATS National Musical Theatre Competition Gala Finals

The National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) is thrilled to announce partnerships with a stunning group of Broadway luminaries for the Gala Finals of its National Musical Theatre Competition (NMTC).

The Gala Finals concert event will be 7 p.m. ET on Monday, January 8, 2024, in Neidorff-Karpati Hall at the Manhattan School of Music. This spectacular event promises an unforgettable evening of singing from some of the finest emerging musical theatre soloists along with a celebratory tribute to the late NATS member and legendary voice teacher Florence Birdwell.

Acclaimed host, pianist, and radio personality Seth Rudetsky will emcee the competition. Tony Award-winning actors and singers Kelli O'Hara and Kristin Chenoweth are the honorary hosts. Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Adam Guettel will serve as one of the competition judges.

The NMTC Gala Finals will showcase the talents of young professional singing actors who have been selected from across the nation during preliminary rounds. As the culmination of months of dedication and hard work, this special concert event is sure to captivate lovers of musical theatre. The evening is also in honor of Florence Birdwell, the legendary voice professor and member of NATS whose students included O'Hara and Chenoweth.

“We're delighted to have such incredible talent joining us at our Gala Finals," said Allen Henderson, NATS Executive Director. "Seth Rudetsky, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, and Adam Guettel are at the top of their field. This evening will be a testament to the power of musical theatre and the impact it has on shaping the future of the performing arts.”

Tickets for the Gala Finals are available now, offering audiences the chance to be part of this extraordinary evening of musical theatre. General admission tickets are $100. VIP tickets (preferred seating and pre-show reception) are $250.

For more information about the National Musical Theatre Competition and the Gala Finals, please visit nats.org.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Almeida Theatres SPRING AWAKENING Coming to Cinemas Photo
Almeida Theatre's SPRING AWAKENING Coming to Cinemas

Watch the first video trailer for the live capture of Rupert Goold's production of Spring Awakening. The musical is set to hit cinemas following its run in at the Almeida Theatre in the U.K. The cast includes Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea, Asha Banks, Taylor Bradshaw, Catherine Cusack, Carly-Sophia Davies, Kit Esuruoso, and more.

2
Video: Watch WICKEDs NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Photo
Video: Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz

Cast members from Wicked recently performed as part of NPR's iconic Tiny Desk Concert series! Check out the full performance here!

3
Billy Porter Will Perform at the 2023 DKMS Annual Gala Photo
Billy Porter Will Perform at the 2023 DKMS Annual Gala

DKMS, a global leader in the fight against blood cancer, will further its mission with a black-tie gala on Thursday, October 19th at New York's Cipriani Wall Street. Billy Porter is set to perform. Learn more about the event and how to attend here!

4
Rudetsky, OHara, Chenoweth, & Guettel Set For NATS National Musical Theatre Competitio Photo
Rudetsky, O'Hara, Chenoweth, & Guettel Set For NATS National Musical Theatre Competition Gala Finals

Seth Rudetsky, Kelli O'Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, and Adam Guettel will participate in the NATS National Musical Theatre Competition Gala Finals. Learn more about the event and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Seth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund to Raise $10 Million for Industry WorkersSeth MacFarlane Partners With Entertainment Community Fund to Raise $10 Million for Industry Workers
Robyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry ReadingsRobyn Hurder & Kerry Butler to Lead SMASH Musical Industry Readings
Museum of Broadway Adds Costumes Worn By Lea Michele and Ben Platt Plus More Exclusive ArtifactsMuseum of Broadway Adds Costumes Worn By Lea Michele and Ben Platt Plus More Exclusive Artifacts
EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Now Available for Amateur Licensing in North AmericaEVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Now Available for Amateur Licensing in North America

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SHUCKED

Recommended For You