Senator Amy Klobuchar on Save Our Stages Act: 'It's Not Over Yet'

In July, Senators Amy Klobuchar and John Cornyn penned The Save Our Stages Act- a bill that would give $10 billion to live performances venues that have been shut down since March due to the health crisis. Now the bill's co-author, Klobuchar, is speaking with Variety about her thoughts on the bill's chances of it being passed in Congress, which could happen as early as this week.

"We are working to make it better, of course, and that's why we spent the last few weeks educating not just the group that was negotiating, but everyone on the Hill about it," she explained. "I think one of the reasons it's survived where others have failed is because it's had such strong bipartisan support... Now - it's not over yet, we have to get the whole package done. We cannot get this done if we are not part of this package."

How can people help to get the bill passed? "Call your member of Congress and make sure the Stages bill is included," she said. "They're still taking calls and emails, social media, it makes a big difference. At this point we're literally a few days away from finding out if we're going to pass this or not."

The act's summary is as follows:

This bill authorizes the Small Business Administration (SBA) to make grants to eligible live venue operators, producers, promoters, or talent representatives to address the economic effects of the COVID-19 (i.e., coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic on certain live venues.

Specifically, the SBA may make (1) an initial grant of up to $12 million dollars to an eligible operator, promoter, producer, or talent representative; and (2) a supplemental grant that is equal to 50% of the initial grant. An initial grant must be used for costs incurred between March 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, but a supplemental grant may be used for expenses incurred through June 30, 2021.

Such grants shall be used for specified expenses such as payroll costs, rent, utilities, and personal protective equipment.