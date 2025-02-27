SUNSET BOULEVARD to Play Final Performance in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Director Jamie Lloyd's new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as 'Norma Desmond' will play its final performance on July 13.

Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs "With One Look," "The Perfect Year," and "As If We Never Said Goodbye."