SUNSET BOULEVARD to Play Final Performance in July

The final performance will take place on July 13.

By: Feb. 27, 2025
Director Jamie Lloyd's new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as 'Norma Desmond' will play its final performance on July 13. 

Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs "With One Look," "The Perfect Year," and "As If We Never Said Goodbye."

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can't sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.






