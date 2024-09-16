STEREOPHONIC Extends Final Time and Adds New Cast Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony Award-winning Best Play, Stereophonic, has extended for a final time through January 12, 2025. Written by Tony Award winner David Adjmi, directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Aukin, and with music by Grammy Award winner Will Butler, Stereophonic was originally scheduled to run for a total of 14 weeks.

Additionally, Amy Forsyth and Rebecca Naomi Jones will join the company as ‘Diana’ and ‘Holly,’ respectively. Cast member Benjamin Anthony Anderson, who currently serves as an understudy, will take over the role of ‘Peter.’ Emilie Kouatchou and Denver Milord will join the production as understudies. The new cast members will begin performances at the Golden Theatre (252 W 45th St) on Tuesday, October 1st.

Original cast members Juliana Canfield, Tom Pecinka, and Sarah Pidgeon will take their final bows in the production on Sunday, September 29th.

Stereophonic is currently playing at the Golden Theatre (252 W. 45th St.). Tickets are on sale now at the Golden Theatre office, online at Telecharge, or by calling 212-239-6200. For more information, visit StereophonicPlay.com.

Stereophonic is the most Tony-nominated play of all time and the winner of five Tony Awards including Best Play. The critically acclaimed production premiered at Playwrights Horizons in 2023.

The original cast recording of Stereophonic was released digitally through Sony Masterworks Broadway on May 10, with the physical CD released on June 14. The limited edition vinyl album is available for preorder now.