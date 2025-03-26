STARS IN THE HOUSE Will Return with Game Night, Passover Concert, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson's “Stars in the House” will return to regular programming beginning this week. Continuing to serve as a platform for marginalized communities and organizations in need, “Stars in the House” will livestream several major upcoming events, delivering them to a national audience and bringing awareness to a wide variety of important issues.



“For the past five years, ‘Stars in the House’ has been a place for people to share their stories, feel connected and sing up a storm, even through some of the darkest times we’ve known,” said Rudetsky and Jackson. “This next chapter of the series will do the same, as we continue to extend its reach to anyone in need. We are so excited for what’s to come as we bring these incredible events and productions into homes around the world.”



The upcoming schedule includes:

*subject to change



FRIDAY, MARCH 28 at 7:30PM ET

“Everything You Need to Know About Abortion in One Hour or Less” written by the five playwrights of The Wish Collective — Justice Hehir, Dena Igusti, Phanésia Pharel, Nia Akilah Robinson, and Julia Specht — will be livestreamed on Friday. This new play, commissioned by the Miranda Family Fund, is now available for the public to download, perform, stage, and adapt for free without any additional licensing, thanks to the Fund's contribution.



Set in an Oklahoma high school in December 2023, Everything You Need to Know About Abortion in One Hour or Less tells the story of a teacher ready to retire. On her last day, she decides to educate high school students on medicated abortions, crisis pregnancy centers, and how to be a caring companion to someone having an abortion. Acknowledging she's in a ban state, with consent from her students, she risks it all by providing information and links.



A reading of the play will be performed live at the Drama Book Shop, and livestreamed on StarsintheHouse.com. Hosted by Luis A. Miranda, Jr. and Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda of the Miranda Family Fund, the reading is directed by Jenna Worsham and stars Adam Alpert, Katherine Bahena-Benitez, Nadel Henville, Aamer Husain, Eden Marryshow, Savannah Ritz Villarreal, Constance Shulman, and Jessica Speight.



MONDAY, MARCH 31 at 8:30 PM ET

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus Annual Harmony Gala Benefit

This annual event, taking place live at the Edison Ballroom at Hotel Edison, will be hosted by Julie Halston. George Takei will be honored with the Gary Miller Award, named after the first conductor of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. Tony Award-winning actress Lea Salonga will be on hand to present him with the award.



Seth & James themselves will be honored with the evening’s Arts in Action Award, and Kelsey Louie will also receive the Gary Miller Award.



The Gala and livestream will feature performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and from Broadway: Aaron J. Albano (Aladdin, Allegiance, Newsies, others); Claybourne Elder (Company, Sunday in the Park with George, Road Show, “Gilded Age”) and Daniel Reichard (Tony nominated for Jersey Boys, star of Candie (NYC OPERA), Keith Harring in Radiant Baby) and Jenn Colella (Tony Award nominated for Come From Away, Urban Cowboy, Suffs).



WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9 at 8:00PM ET

Stars in the House Game Night: Elphabas vs. Glindas

Past leading ladies of “Wicked,” including Saturday Night Live’s Ana Gasteyer, will join Seth & James for a night of fun and fundraising! And, yes,some live belting and soprano high notes!



TUESDAY, APRIL 15 at 8:00PM ET