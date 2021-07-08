STARS IN THE HOUSE Announces First Ever Ticketed Live Show Featuring Audra McDonald, Adam Pascal, Kelli O'Hara & More

The stars are coming OUT of the house, and they're inviting fans along! On Sunday, September 12, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will host a very special LIVE "Stars In The House" at The Town Hall in New York City. Tickets are on sale to the public now, and guests can expect fantastic appearances (and of course, musical performances) from Brenda Braxton, Timothy Busfield, Liz Callaway, Charlotte d'Amboise, Dana Delany, Melissa Gilbert, Andy Karl, Judy Kuhn, Dr. Jon LaPook, Anika Larsen, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Orfeh, Adam Pascal, Christine Pedi, Chita Rivera, Marc Shaiman, Jennifer Simard, Schele Williams, Bellamy Young, and more! Additional live guests and special appearances to be announced in the coming weeks. This marks the very first time that "Stars In The House" will be live and open to the public (fully vaccinated guests only), celebrating the stars who have appeared on the trailblazing show over the past 16+ months.

The show will also livestream on StarsInTheHouse.com for audiences around the world to enjoy!

"Seth and I are so excited to bring the show that we have been doing from our house for the past 16 months to The Town Hall in New York City, in front of a live and in-person audience," said Wesley. "We're going to look back at some of our favorite moments of the show with the artists actually on stage beside us and, of course, celebrate the return of Broadway with live performances--all while celebrating the work of everyone at The Actors Fund."

The Town Hall event is sponsored by Staging Concepts, StreamYard, NH Collections Madison Avenue, with additional sponsorship opportunities still available. Based in Minneapolis, Staging Concepts is a leading national provider of staging solutions and equipment for performing arts spaces, production companies and live events venues of all types. For the past 30 years, the company has been committed to elevating the abilities of all people to safely access and enjoy amazing life experiences."

On June 30, "Stars In The House" marked $1 MILLION raised for The Actors Fund since the show began in March 2020. Through hundreds of shows, thousands of guests, and millions of viewers, donations from all around the world flooded in as people tuned in nearly every night to revisit beloved Broadway shows, television series, and films with the stars who made them, and have their spirits lifted by this one-of-a-kind series. Seth and James celebrated at an invite-only in-person show that featured appearances from Brenda Braxton, Josh Bryant, Andréa Burns, Liz Callaway, Paul Castree, Kristin Chenoweth, Darius de Haas, Colin Donnell, Dr. Jon LaPook, Beth Leavel, Andrea Martin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lisa Mordente, Patti Murin, Jack Plotnick, Chita Rivera, Marc Shaiman, Pearl Sun, Nina West, and more.

The Town Hall special guests join the incredible lineup of casts and talent that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including "ER," "The West Wing," "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "Night at the Museum," "The Kids Are All Right," "Thirtysomething," "The Joy Luck Club," "Girls5eva," "Little House On The Prairie," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "The Waltons," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Guys and Dolls," "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "AIDA," "Annie," "Godspell," "The Light In The Piazza," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," "Anastasia," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella," and "The Full Monty." Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com.