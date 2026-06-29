SPIRITED AWAY Will Embark on World Tour Including Stop at London Coliseum in 2028

The stage adaptation of SPIRITED AWAY will embark on a world tour beginning in December. The production will open at the National Theater, Taipei (December 2026 – January 2027), before embarking on a national tour of Japan beginning in Tokyo (March – August 2027), then playing the Princess of Wales Theatre, Toronto (May – August 2027), the Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles (September –October 2027) and finally, returning to the London Coliseum (March – July 2028) where it had its European premiere in 2024. The London production will be co-produced by PW Productions. Casting and on sale dates for the world tour to be announced.

TOHO Co., Ltd said, “Toho is deeply grateful for the opportunity to be welcomed back to London. This production made its world premiere in Tokyo in 2022, followed by sold-out success from London and Shanghai to Seoul. Through this journey, it has proven that the masterpiece by Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki from Studio Ghibli, brought to life through John Caird's masterful direction, resonates universally. As we embark on a grand world tour from December 2026 through 2028, it is our greatest joy to further share the excellence of Japanese performing arts with audiences worldwide.”

PW Productions said, "We're thrilled to be bringing this extraordinary production of Spirited Away back to London after its sell-out run in 2024. The overwhelming response from audiences during its European premiere made it clear that there is a huge appetite for the production, and we're delighted to be returning to the magnificent London Coliseum, where the production's majestic scale can be fully realised."

Bob Holland, Executive Producer at the London Coliseum, said, “We're delighted that Spirited Away returns to the London Coliseum in Spring 2028 following the extraordinary and sell-out success of their first run. This production was a huge hit with audiences of all ages and captures the magic of such a beloved Studio Ghibli classic. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for what promises to be the return of a breathtaking adaptation.”

Following a sell-out tour of Japan in 2022, the original Japanese cast performed this spectacular production for a limited season at the London Coliseum in 2024, where it played to sold-out audiences of over 300,000 people across 17 weeks. Opening to both critical and audience acclaim, it won Best New Play at the 2025 WhatsOnStage Awards and was nominated for four Olivier Awards including Best Set Design (Jon Bausor, Toby Olié, Daisy Beattie, Satoshi Kuriyama), Best Costume Design (Sachiko Nakahara), Best Sound Design (Koichi Yamamoto), and Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Following these milestone achievements, the production further expanded its global footprint across Asia, continuing its international success with an overwhelming 42-performance run at the Shanghai Culture Square in China in July and August 2025. This was immediately followed by a triumphant three-month, 94-performance long-run at the Seoul Arts Center Opera House in South Korea starting in January 2026. With every single performance entirely sold out across both international runs, this Japanese-born masterpiece has firmly established its powerful presence on the global stage, paving the way for its highly anticipated 2026–2028 world tour.

Studio Ghibli's SPIRITED AWAY, created by legendary animator and director Hayao Miyazaki, was re-imagined for the stage by Toho Theatrical Department and Olivier and Tony Award-winning director John Caird (Les Misérables). The production is presented in the original Japanese, with English captions. Miyazaki's masterpiece is brought beautifully to life with a live orchestra playing the magnificent film score by Joe Hisaishi arranged by Brad Haak (Mary Poppins), dazzling set design by Jon Bausor (Bat Out of Hell), wildly imaginative puppets designed by Toby Olié (Pinocchio: National Theatre), choreography by Shigehiro Ide (NODA MAP Series), and lavish costumes by Sachiko Nakahara.

Director Hayao Miyazaki's timeless masterpiece SPIRITED AWAY became an explosive blockbuster after its 2001 release and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2003. A masterpiece of storytelling and stunning visuals SPIRITED AWAY tells the enchanting tale of Chihiro who while traveling to a new home with her family, stumbles into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. When her parents are turned

into pigs and she is put to work in a magical bathhouse, Chihiro must use her wits to

survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents, and return to the normal world.

Tour Dates

NATIONAL THEATER, TAIPEI

16 December 2026 – 31 January 2027

Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan

MEIJIZA, TOKYO

March – May 2027

Nihonbashi Hamacho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Following the Tokyo run, a four-city national tour will follow from June to August 2027

PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE, TORONTO

May – August 2027

300 King Street West, Toronto, ON M5V 1J2

AHMANSON THEATRE, LOS ANGELES

September – October 2027

135 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

LONDON COLISEUM

March – July 2028

St Martin's Lane, London WC2N 4ES

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