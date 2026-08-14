Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2026- JUST IN TIME To Welcome Whitney Leavitt and More

Video: Eden Espinosa, Tally Sessions & More in MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at The Old Globe

by Joshua Wright

The Old Globe has posted a new video featuring Eden Espinosa and Tally Sessions in its outdoor production of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, running through the summer season.. (more...)

Video: Watch the Trailer for SARA BAREILLES: GOOD GRIEF Documentary

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Josh Alexander’s documentary, Sara Bareilles: Good Grief will receive a nationwide release this fall. The film offers an intimate, unfiltered portrait of Bareilles’ return to the recording studio in years. Watch the trailer for the documentary!. (more...)