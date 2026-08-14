Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2026- JUST IN TIME To Welcome Whitney Leavitt and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Ready to catch up on all the theater happenings from yesterday? We've got an exciting lineup for you today. Whitney Leavitt is joining JUST IN TIME on Broadway, and SIX is celebrating its 2,000th Broadway performance with new queens joining the cast. Plus, we have exclusive photos from MEAN GIRLS at The Cape Playhouse, a look back at DEATH OF A SALESMAN's final curtain call, and so much more including casting updates, industry news, and updates from around the Broadway world. Scroll down to see all the latest!
But first...
|Coming Up
Sunday, August 16
Ragtime closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Whitney Leavitt to Join JUST IN TIME on Broadway for Limited Engagement
Breakout star from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” and “Dancing With The Stars,” Whitney Leavitt will star as Sandra Dee in Just in Time on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre.
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SIX Welcomes New Queens Chloe Tucker Caine, Natalie Paris, Aimie Atkinson and Stephanie Jae Park As It Celebrates 2,000 Performance on Broadway
SIX will celebrate its 2,000th Broadway performance on August 17, with Chloe Tucker Caine, Natalie Paris, Aimie Atkinson and Stephanie Jae Park joining the cast at the Lena Horne Theatre.
|Exclusive
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of The Cape Playhouse's Mean Girls, featuring a book by Tina Fey and music by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Final Curtain Call at the Winter Garden
by Joshua Wright
Broadway's record-setting revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman has taken its final bow - and a video from the final curtain call is now making the rounds online. The production played its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday, August 9, closing after 36 previews and 129 total performances.. (more...)
|Video: Tony Yazbeck & Lili Thomas Sing 'The Tennis Song' from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
A new performance clip from Ogunquit Playhouse's production of CITY OF ANGELS captures Tony Yazbeck and Lili Thomas facing off in 'The Tennis Song,' a duet built on rapid-fire wordplay and simmering tension. . (more...)
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Video: Eden Espinosa, Tally Sessions & More in MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at The Old Globe
Video: Watch the Trailer for SARA BAREILLES: GOOD GRIEF Documentary
|Hot Photos
|Exclusive Photos: Victoria Mozitis, Caroline Siegrist and More in MEAN GIRLS at The Cape Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of The Cape Playhouse's Mean Girls, featuring a book by Tina Fey and music by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin.. (more...)
Photos: Rehearsal Images Released For THE STORY At The National Theatre
by Marissa Faith Curley
Rehearsal images have been released for the UK premiere of leading American playwright, Tracey Scott Wilson’s seminal newsroom thriller, The Story. Directed by NT Associate Artist, Clint Dyer (the Death of England trilogy), this gripping and adrenaline-fuelled examination of racial politics and journalistic ethics will debut at the National Theare’s Olivier theatre. Check out the photos!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced the licensing availability of Always Something There…, a brand new show part of the Lively McCabe Entertainment ’Hits’ Musicals Collection.. (more...)
Cherry Lane Playwrights Collective to Name Inaugural Cohort with Annie Baker
by A.A. Cristi
The Cherry Lane Theatre and playwright Annie Baker will name six playwrights joining the first cohort of their new developmental program in New York City.. (more...)
Meldio Platform to Turn Scripts Into Multi-Voice Audio Productions
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Playwright and composer Richard Ehrlich created MELDIO, an audio-production platform that converts creator-owned scripts into multi-voice recordings currently available in beta.. (more...)
Christopher Davis and Jeanne Gang to be Honored at Hudson Valley Shakespeare 2026 Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hudson Valley Shakespeare will present the Rooted + Rising: 2026 Gala, which will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 5:00pm at The Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center.. (more...)
Rattlestick Theater Names Stefani Kuo, Marissa Joyce Stamps Van Lier Fellows
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Rattlestick Theater has selected playwrights Stefani Kuo 郭佳怡 and Marissa Joyce Stamps for its Van Lier New Voices Fellowship, which includes a living stipend and artistic fund for emerging writers of color.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Kara Lindsay will lead the cast of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins in the titular role this fall, opening Paper Mill Playhouse’s 88th season.. (more...)
Anneliese van der Pol, Morgan Dudley and Nicholas A. Wilkinson to Join HEATHERS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Heathers The Musical has revealed new additions to its cast! Anneliese van der Pol, Morgan Dudley and Nicholas A. Wilkinson are set to join the production in September. . (more...)
Listen: ROMERO & JULIET Featuring Kate Rockwell and Jack Baugh Out Now
by Chloe Rabinowitz
An EP of songs from Romero & Juliet, a new musical based on elements from Shakespeare’s timeless love story and the zombie lore of filmmaker George Romero, has been released.. (more...)
Kennedy Center Board Votes to Inscribe Trump's Name on Building Despite Court Order
by Joshua Wright
The Kennedy Center's board of trustees voted Thursday to add an inscription reading 'Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump' beneath the venue's main sign.. (more...)
Mamdani Administration & TDF Launch Lottery Giving NYC High Schoolers Free Broadway Tickets
by Joshua Wright
New York City high school students can enter to win free Broadway tickets starting today, as Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration teams with TDF (Theatre Development Fund) on a new program called Tickets for Teens.. (more...)
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp to Make Stage Debut in AFFLUENZA At Riverside Studios
by Marissa Faith Curley
Noah Schnapp, the American actor known to millions as Will Byers in hit television show ‘Stranger Things’, will make his world stage debut in ‘Affluenza’, a new play written and directed by Andy Sandberg at Riverside Studios, London.. (more...)
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Postpones Launch of UK Tour for a Third Time
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The UK tour of Burlesque the Musical has postponed its opening for a third time, with the venue and producers stating technical difficulties for the reason of delay.. (more...)
Kennedy Center Board Votes Again to Close Building for Renovations
by Joshua Wright
The board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts voted Thursday to move forward with President Trump's plan to close the building for renovations.. (more...)
INTO THE WOODS Announces Full Casting For West End Transfer
by Marissa Faith Curley
Jamie Wilson Productions, Alchemation and New Ventures Entertainment has announced the full cast for the West End transfer of multi-award-winning Bridge Theatre production of INTO THE WOODS.. (more...)
GOLDEN BOY From Almeida Theatre To Be Broadcast In Cinemas Via National Theatre Live
by Marissa Faith Curley
National Theatre Live has announced that the Almeida Theatre’s upcoming revival of Golden Boy, led by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (The Crown; Challengers) will release to cinemas worldwide from Thursday 5 November 2026.. (more...)
OTHELLO Starring Sharon D Clarke Postponed as She Undergoes Cancer Treatment
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The RSC has postponed its production of Othello starring Sharon D Clarke in the title role, as she takes time to undergo treatment for cancer. The production was scheduled to run 2027 in the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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