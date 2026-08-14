DISNEY PRINCESS: THE ULTIMATE CONCERT CELEBRATION Perform At Disneyland To Celebrate World Princess Week

As part of D23 Day at Disneyland Resort, fans were treated to the unforgettable Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration live at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.

The concert was an unprecedented musical event that brought together the largest gathering of Disney Princess talent ever assembled, with some of the talent performing together for the very first time. Held at Paradise Gardens Park, the concert honored beloved stories and music from Disney animation, live-action films, and the stage through a spectacular production featuring remarkable performances, outstanding lighting, flowing fountains, and more.

This one-of-a-kind show also kicked off D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a multi-day experience bringing fans of all ages together to celebrate the unparalleled storytelling, creativity, and innovation from across the worlds of Disney. Throughout the weekend, guests will experience star-studded panels and presentations, exclusive shopping, first access to announcements, and an immersive show floor.

The concert served as the first big moment leading into World Princess Week, Disney’s global celebration honoring one of the world’s most beloved and enduring storytelling franchises. Throughout the evening, the event brought together an extraordinary lineup of Disney Princess performers for a musical journey through some of the franchise’s most beloved songs accompanied by projections of each of the corresponding films on the cascading wall of water. The closing reminded viewers that the timeless songs performed are not just a part of childhood, but are gifts that inspire magic, imagination, and wonder for a lifetime, and that once a princess, means, always a princess.

In order of appearance:

Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration opened with “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella (1950) performed by Brandy, the titular character in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (1997). Before Brandy took the stage, guests were delighted by a Princess montage featuring an ethereal harmony performed by viral vocalists Anthony Gargiula, Jonathan Tilking, Lauren Paley, and Loren Lott with appearances by Disney Princess characters.

Disney Legend Paige O'Hara, the original voice of Belle in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Beauty and the Beast (1991), and incoming Disney Legend Susan Egan, the original Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, performed “Belle Reprise” and “Something There.”

Disney Legend Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Little Mermaid (1989), and Halle Bailey, the live-action Ariel in Walt Disney Studios’ The Little Mermaid (2023), came together for a melodic rendition of “Part of Your World.”

Auli'i Cravalho, the original voice of the titular character in Moana (2016) and Moana 2 (2024), performed “How Far I’ll Go” before being joined by Catherine Laga'aia, the live-action titular character in Walt Disney Studios’ Moana (2026), for “Along the Way.”

The celebration continued with Disney Legend Lea Salonga, the original singing voices of Jasmine in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Aladdin (1992) as well as the titular character in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Mulan (1998), and Brandy performing “A Whole New World” from Aladdin. Lea Salonga then performed “Reflection,” a fan-favorite song from Mulan.

Judy Kuhn, the original singing voice of the titular character in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Pocahontas(1995), followed with a performance of “Colors of the Wind.”

Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose, the original voice of Tiana in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Princess and the Frog (2009), gave a performance of “Almost There.”

The concert culminated in a magnificent ensemble performance of “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio (1940) featuring the entire cast of iconic talent.

Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration immersed guests in a spectacular celebration of the music, magic, and enduring legacy of Disney Princesses. Make-A-Wish families were also in attendance and received the royal treatment. One of the Make-A-Wish families attending the event was Mikayla. In 2023, she made history as Disney’s 150,000th wish granted through Make-A-Wish when she performed a Disney Princess medley during Disney’s Once Upon A Wish Party at Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Florida. Fans can stream the concert on Disney+ and watch it on Disney Channel, Freeform, and The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC on Sunday, August 16.

The musical celebration is part of a week-long World Princess Week lineup featuring new content, unforgettable entertainment, and one-of-a-kind experiences around the world.

About Disney Princess

Disney Princess celebrates the most magical stories and the relatable, empowered heroines at the heart of those stories who continue to inspire fans young and old, around the world to discover new adventures and go out there and create their worlds. Every Disney Princess character, from optimistic and kind Cinderella to adventurous wayfinder Moana, empowers fans to dream of bringing the magic of some of Disney’s most beloved stories to life in their own lives, by finding the courage to impact their world and take charge of their own destinies.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences.

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