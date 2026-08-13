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Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4

The fourth week of the free summer concert series also featured performances from HEATHERS THE MUSICAL and HEATED RIVALRY THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL. PARODY.

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Featured Topic BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK More Coverage

Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2026 season this week, bringing performers from The Book of Mormon, The Great Gatsby, Heathers: The Musical and Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody to the Bryant Park stage. Check out photos from the performances below!

The afternoon was hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's Helen Little, with Ashley De La Rosa serving as co-host.

Representing The Book of Mormon were J. Casey Barrett, Vance Klassen, Andrew Nelin, Kevin Clay, Andrew Stevens Purdy, Thomas Doelger, Diego Enrico, Charlie Franklin, Joshua Keen and Henry McGuinness.

The Great Gatsby was represented by Alex Prakken, Brandon J. Large, Nathaniel Hunt, Traci Elaine Lee, Drew Lake, Justin Keats, Emily Anne Nester, Matt Wiercinski and Kurt Csolak.

The Heathers company featured John Cardoza, Kiara Michelle Lee, Thalia Atallah, Ava DeMary, Jackera Davis, Zan Berube, Emma Benson and Syd Sider.

Also taking the stage were performers from Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, including Daniel Brackett, Ryan Duncan, Shelby Acosta, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Cherry Torres and Ryann Redmond.

Additional performers pictured at the event include Eyllah Babbitt, Danielle Dellilo and Kelly Branco. Jane Fujita and representatives from Taiwan Tourism also took part in the afternoon's festivities.

Presented by 106.7 LITE FM, Broadway in Bryant Park brings casts from Broadway and other New York productions together for free performances in Midtown Manhattan throughout the summer. The Bryant Park stage is located at Sixth Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets, with lawn seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Watch highlights from all of the performances here and check back next week for performances from Buena Vista Social Club, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, Heathers: The Musical, Book of Mormon, and The Great Gatsby. Plus, tune in to our Instagram for live coverage. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2026 schedule.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Jane Fujita

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


106.7 Lite FM's Host Helen Little

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


CoHost Ashley De La Rosa and Helen Little

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Ashley De La Rosa

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Ashley De La Rosa

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Taiwan Tourism

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Taiwan Tourism

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Diego Enrico and Kevin Clay

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image

Thomas Doelger and Charlie Franklin
 

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Diego Enrico

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Kevin Clay

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Henry McGuinness and Andrew Stevens Purdy

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Joshua Keen and J. Casey Barrett

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


The Cast of The Book of Mormon and includes-J. Casey Barrett. Vance Klassen, Andrew Nelin, Kevin Clay. Andrew Stevens Purdy, Thomas Doelger, Diego Enrico, Charlie Franklin, Joshua Keen and Henry McGuinness

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Diego Enrico and Kevin Clay

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


J. Casey Barrett. Vance Klassen, Andrew Nelin, Kevin Clay. Andrew Stevens Purdy, Thomas Doelger, Diego Enrico, Joshua Keen and Henry McGuiness

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Alex Prakken

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Alex Prakken

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Drew Lake and Kurt Csolak

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Matt Wiercinski and Emily Anne Nester

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Traci Elaine Lee and Brandon J. Large

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Justin Keats and Nathaniel Hunt

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


The Cast of The Great Gatsby that includes, Brandon J. Large, Nathaniel Hunt, Traci Elaine Lee, Drew Lake, Justin Keats, Emily Anne Nester, Matt Wiercinski and Kurt Csolak

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Alex Prakken

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Alex Prakken

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


The Cast of The Great Gatsby that includes, Brandon J. Large, Nathaniel Hunt, Traci Elaine Lee, Drew Lake, Justin Keats, Emily Anne Nester, Matt Wiercinski and Kurt Csolak

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Alex Prakken, Brandon J. Large, Nathaniel Hunt, Traci Elaine Lee, Drew Lake, Justin Keats, Emily Anne Nester, Matt Wiercinski and Kurt Csolak

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Jackera Davis, Zan Berube and Ava DeMary

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Jackera Davis, Zan Berube and Ava DeMary

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Ava DeMary, Kiara Michelle Lee, Zan Berube and Jackera Davis

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


John Cardoza

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Kiara Michelle Lee

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


John Cardoza and Kiara Michelle Lee

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


John Cardoza and Kiara Michelle Lee

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


John Cardoza and Kiara Michelle Lee

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


John Cardoza, Thalia Atallah, Ava DeMary, Jackera Davis, Zan Berube, Kiara Michelle Lee, Emma Benson and Syd Sider

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Eyllah Babbitt, Danielle Dellilo and Kelly Branco

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Eyllah Babbitt, Danielle Dellilo and Kelly Branco

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Danielle Dellilo

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Daielle Dellilo

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Ryann Redmond

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Daniel Brackett

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Ryann Redmond

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Ryan Duncan

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Daniel Brackett and Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Cherry Torres and Daniel Brackett

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Daniel Brackett

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Jay Armstrong Johnson and Ryann Redmond

Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4 Image


Daniel Brackett, Ryan Duncan, Shelby Acosta, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Cherry Torres and Ryann Redmond

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