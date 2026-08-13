Photos: THE BOOK OF MORMON, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Take the Stage At BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK Week 4
The fourth week of the free summer concert series also featured performances from HEATHERS THE MUSICAL and HEATED RIVALRY THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL. PARODY.
Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2026 season this week, bringing performers from The Book of Mormon, The Great Gatsby, Heathers: The Musical and Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody to the Bryant Park stage. Check out photos from the performances below!
The afternoon was hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's Helen Little, with Ashley De La Rosa serving as co-host.
Representing The Book of Mormon were J. Casey Barrett, Vance Klassen, Andrew Nelin, Kevin Clay, Andrew Stevens Purdy, Thomas Doelger, Diego Enrico, Charlie Franklin, Joshua Keen and Henry McGuinness.
The Great Gatsby was represented by Alex Prakken, Brandon J. Large, Nathaniel Hunt, Traci Elaine Lee, Drew Lake, Justin Keats, Emily Anne Nester, Matt Wiercinski and Kurt Csolak.
The Heathers company featured John Cardoza, Kiara Michelle Lee, Thalia Atallah, Ava DeMary, Jackera Davis, Zan Berube, Emma Benson and Syd Sider.
Also taking the stage were performers from Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, including Daniel Brackett, Ryan Duncan, Shelby Acosta, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Cherry Torres and Ryann Redmond.
Additional performers pictured at the event include Eyllah Babbitt, Danielle Dellilo and Kelly Branco. Jane Fujita and representatives from Taiwan Tourism also took part in the afternoon's festivities.
Presented by 106.7 LITE FM, Broadway in Bryant Park brings casts from Broadway and other New York productions together for free performances in Midtown Manhattan throughout the summer. The Bryant Park stage is located at Sixth Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets, with lawn seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Watch highlights from all of the performances here and check back next week for performances from Buena Vista Social Club, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, Heathers: The Musical, Book of Mormon, and The Great Gatsby. Plus, tune in to our Instagram for live coverage. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2026 schedule.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy
Jane Fujita
106.7 Lite FM's Host Helen Little
CoHost Ashley De La Rosa and Helen Little
Taiwan Tourism
Taiwan Tourism
Thomas Doelger and Charlie Franklin
Henry McGuinness and Andrew Stevens Purdy
Joshua Keen and J. Casey Barrett
The Cast of The Book of Mormon and includes-J. Casey Barrett. Vance Klassen, Andrew Nelin, Kevin Clay. Andrew Stevens Purdy, Thomas Doelger, Diego Enrico, Charlie Franklin, Joshua Keen and Henry McGuinness
J. Casey Barrett. Vance Klassen, Andrew Nelin, Kevin Clay. Andrew Stevens Purdy, Thomas Doelger, Diego Enrico, Joshua Keen and Henry McGuiness
Drew Lake and Kurt Csolak
Matt Wiercinski and Emily Anne Nester
Traci Elaine Lee and Brandon J. Large
Justin Keats and Nathaniel Hunt
The Cast of The Great Gatsby that includes, Brandon J. Large, Nathaniel Hunt, Traci Elaine Lee, Drew Lake, Justin Keats, Emily Anne Nester, Matt Wiercinski and Kurt Csolak
The Cast of The Great Gatsby that includes, Brandon J. Large, Nathaniel Hunt, Traci Elaine Lee, Drew Lake, Justin Keats, Emily Anne Nester, Matt Wiercinski and Kurt Csolak
Alex Prakken, Brandon J. Large, Nathaniel Hunt, Traci Elaine Lee, Drew Lake, Justin Keats, Emily Anne Nester, Matt Wiercinski and Kurt Csolak
Jackera Davis, Zan Berube and Ava DeMary
Jackera Davis, Zan Berube and Ava DeMary
Ava DeMary, Kiara Michelle Lee, Zan Berube and Jackera Davis
John Cardoza and Kiara Michelle Lee
John Cardoza and Kiara Michelle Lee
John Cardoza and Kiara Michelle Lee
John Cardoza, Thalia Atallah, Ava DeMary, Jackera Davis, Zan Berube, Kiara Michelle Lee, Emma Benson and Syd Sider
Eyllah Babbitt, Danielle Dellilo and Kelly Branco
Eyllah Babbitt, Danielle Dellilo and Kelly Branco
Danielle Dellilo
Daielle Dellilo
Daniel Brackett and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Cherry Torres and Daniel Brackett
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Ryann Redmond
Daniel Brackett, Ryan Duncan, Shelby Acosta, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Cherry Torres and Ryann Redmond