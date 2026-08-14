Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, Now in Previews on Broadway

Paranormal Activity is now on Broadway! The Olivier Award nominated new play written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett, begins performances on Friday, August 14, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre, ahead of an opening night on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Meet the cast of Paranormal Activity below!

The production stars Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as Carolanne, and Eva Kaminsky as Etheline Cotgrave with understudies Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks and Michael Holding. Álvarez, Knight, Cochran, Buinis, Hendricks and Holding are all making their Broadway debuts and reprising their roles from previous productions across North America.

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with the intimacy of live theatre.

Paranormal Activity features scenic and costume design by Tony Award Nominee Fly Davis (Caroline, Or Change 2021), illusions design by Tony Award Winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), lighting design by Anna Watson (Giant),sound design by Tony Award Winner Gareth Fry (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), video and projections design by Drama Desk Award Winner Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy), and General Management by Envoy Theatricals/Samuel Dallas & Marty McGuire.

The show arrives on Broadway directly from a strictly limited pre-Broadway engagement in Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre from July 11 through July 30. Prior to Boston, Paranormal Activity played sold-out engagements at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in Chicago, Center Theater Group at The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C., and American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. A production in Toronto at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre began on June 9, 2026, and ran through July 5, 2026. The production first premiered at the Leeds Playhouse in the UK before transferring to the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End, where it received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination this year for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play. The West End production resumed performances at the Ambassadors Theatre on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

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