Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, Now in Previews on Broadway
The show arrives following its pre-Broadway engagement in Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in July
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Paranormal Activity is now on Broadway! The Olivier Award nominated new play written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett, begins performances on Friday, August 14, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre, ahead of an opening night on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Meet the cast of Paranormal Activity below!
The production stars Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as Carolanne, and Eva Kaminsky as Etheline Cotgrave with understudies Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks and Michael Holding. Álvarez, Knight, Cochran, Buinis, Hendricks and Holding are all making their Broadway debuts and reprising their roles from previous productions across North America.
James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with the intimacy of live theatre.
Paranormal Activity features scenic and costume design by Tony Award Nominee Fly Davis (Caroline, Or Change 2021), illusions design by Tony Award Winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), lighting design by Anna Watson (Giant),sound design by Tony Award Winner Gareth Fry (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), video and projections design by Drama Desk Award Winner Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy), and General Management by Envoy Theatricals/Samuel Dallas & Marty McGuire.
The show arrives on Broadway directly from a strictly limited pre-Broadway engagement in Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre from July 11 through July 30. Prior to Boston, Paranormal Activity played sold-out engagements at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in Chicago, Center Theater Group at The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C., and American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. A production in Toronto at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre began on June 9, 2026, and ran through July 5, 2026. The production first premiered at the Leeds Playhouse in the UK before transferring to the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End, where it received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination this year for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play. The West End production resumed performances at the Ambassadors Theatre on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
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Cher Álvarez - Lou
Broadway debut. Television: “Sugar” (Apple TV); “Matlock” (CBS); “Criminal Minds” (CBS); “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC); “Leverage: Redemption” (Amazon); “NCIS Hawai’i” (CBS); “Chicago Med,” “Chicago PD” (NBC); “Station 19” (ABC); “Shameless” (Netflix). Education: BFA Webster Conservatory of Dramatic Arts. Chicago: Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Goodman Theatre, Writers Theatre, Drury Lane. Regional: Berkeley Repertory Theatre, American Players Theatre.
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Travis A. Knight - James
Travis is an actor, director, and ensemble member at A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago. Select Theatre: Turret (Jeff Award nomination, Best Performer in a Principal Role), The Malignant Ampersands, Grey House, Small Mouth Sounds (A Red Orchid Theatre); Paranormal Activity (Shakespeare Theatre Company, American Conservatory Theater); The Crucible (Steppenwolf Theatre Company); Toni Stone, Ah, Wilderness!, A Christmas Carol, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Measure for Measure, Camino Real (Goodman Theatre); How a Boy Falls (Northlight Theatre); five seasons at American Players Theatre, selected credits include The Tempest, The Glass Menagerie, Richard III, Troilus and Cressida, and Two Gentlemen of Verona. Film: Rabbit, Rabbit; Pornacopia, Inc.; Henry Gamble's Birthday Party; Survivor, Soldier, Sinner, Savior; Runner. TV: “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Med,” “Mind Games.” Travis also performs cinematic motion capture for NetherRealm Studios and Raven Software, with credits in Mortal Kombat 1 and the Call of Duty franchise. He was named to Newcity Stage's Players 50 in 2025. travisaknight.com
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Shannon Cochran - Carolanne
Off-Broadway: Bug - US Premiere (Barrow Street Theatre, Obie Award). National Tours: Paranormal Activity, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Cabaret; August: Osage County. International: Bug- World Premiere (Gate Theatre), The Man Who Came to Dinner (Steppenwolf/Royal Shakespeare). Regional: A Doll’s House: Part 2, (South Coast Repertory -World Premiere). Space (Mark Taper Forum), The Christians (Steppenwolf Theatre), POTUS (Geffen Playhouse). Others: Long Wharf Theatre, Old Globe Theatre, Court Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse, Victory Gardens Theatre, Marriott- Lincolnshire Theatre, Drury Lane Oakbrook. Film: The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, The Twin, The Ring, Star Trek: Nemesis, Captive State, The Babe. Television: “Ballard”, “NCIS”, “Scandal”, “The Office”, “Modern Family”, “Star Trek: DS9” and “The Next Generation”, “Gray’s Anatomy”, “Frasier”, “Seinfeld”, “Fringe”. Education: Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Awards: Obie Award, Theatre World Award, Joseph Jefferson Awards. Directing: Fallen Angels- American Players Theatre, Dirty- Zephyr Theatre, Terese Raquin- greasyjoan.
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Caron Buinis - Understudy
Broadway Debut. She returns to understudy the roles of Carolanne and Mrs. Cotgrave in Paranormal Activity having completed the US National Tour. REGIONAL: Chicago Shakespeare Theatre: Paranormal Activity, All’s Well That Ends Well: Paramount Theatre Aurora: True West, The Full Monty, Cabaret, Oklahoma!: Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre: The Music Man, Oliver!: Drury Lane Theatre: An American in Paris, Murder on the Orient Express, Congo Square Theatre/Steppenwolf 1700: How Blood Go: TimeLine Theatre: The Audience, Chimerica: Asolo Repertory Theatre: Lady Molly of Scotland Yard: Penobscot Theatre: Mary Poppins: Forward Theatre: Mary Jane. Television performances include roles on “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” (NBC). Caron has also performed in various cabaret venues in New York and Chicago.
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Caroline Hendricks - Understudy
Broadway debut. National Tour: Paranormal Activity (Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Center Theatre Group, Shakespeare Theatre Company, American Conservatory Theater). Chicago: Infernal (Malapuzza); Hooded, Or Being Black for Dummies (Clementine, Joseph Jefferson Award Nominated Ensemble); The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience (Lady in Waiting); Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook (Junie B. Jones). Comedy Writing/Ensemble: Chicago Comedy Hour (The Second City’s de Maat Studio Theater); Liquidation Sale! (Judy’s Beat Lounge); The Second City Graduate Showcase: TenneSHE William’s The Glass Ceiling Menagerie (e.t.c. Theater at The Second City); It’s a Wonderful Laugh (Bughouse Theater). Television: “Chicago Fire” (NBC). Film: Room Six. Education: BFA Acting, The Theatre School at DePaul University, The Second City Conservatory Graduate at The Second City Training Center Chicago. @carolinehen_ | caroline-hendricks.com
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Michael Holding - Understudy
Broadway debut. Tour: Paranormal Activity. Regional: TheatreSquared, Lakeside Shakespeare Theatre. Chicago: Translations (Writers Theatre), Rutherford and Sons (Timeline Theatre), We are Proud to Present…(Steppenwolf Theatre), Koalas (16th Street Theatre), Posh (Steep Theatre), Truth and Reconciliation (Sideshow Theatre), Shining City (Irish Theatre of Chicago), The Madness of Edgar Allen Poe (First Folio Theatre). Film: Reversed, Vampirus, Finn and the Sea of Noise. Television: Deli Boys (Hulu), Chicago Med (NBC), South Side (Comedy Central). Education: B.F.A. Illinois Wesleyan University. Love to ma’.
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Eva Kaminsky - Etheline Cotgrave
Broadway: Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, The Lyons. Off-Bway: The Emporium (CSC), A Bright New Boise(Signature Theatre), Rape of the Sabine Women… (Playwright’s Realm), Lucky Star (Director’s Company), as well as work at The Roundabout, Play Company, Partial Comfort, and Axis Theatre. Regional: We Had a World (Huntington), Age of Innocence, The Few, Good People (Old Globe), Romeo & Juliet (Hartford Stage), August: Osage County (The Alley), Mud Blue Sky (Baltimore Centerstage), Be Here Now, God of Carnage, 1:23 (Cincinnati Playhouse), Salvage (Dorset), and many others. Film: Song Sung Blue, The Dark Tower,Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close. TV: Guest and recurring roles in “The God of the Woods” (upcoming), “Elsbeth”, “The Gilded Age”, “FBI: Most Wanted”, “Chicago Med”, “Manifest”, “Billions”. Education: BFA: Boston University. Audiobooks: 400+ titles. Member of The Actor’s Center.
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